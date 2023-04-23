2023 college football spring games takeaways: Deion Sanders dazzles in debut at Colorado, Alabama QBs struggle

New eras in college football had been highlighted right through the second one large slate of spring games on Saturday. Several primary groups published new visions in their methods. Alabama needed to exchange a Heisman Trophy quarterback whilst new coaches debuted at spring games for Nebraska and Wisconsin.

The Colorado Buffaloes made an early have an effect on by means of debuting with new head trainer Deion Sanders, who noticed greater than 47,000 enthusiasts pack the stadium. It used to be an entire revamp for the Buffaloes’ roster as they confirmed off their remodeled offense, led by means of former Kent State trainer Sean Lewis. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders scored the primary landing of the Coach Prime generation by means of connecting with former primary total recruit, Travis Hunter. Both gamers shall be keys as Colorado makes an strive to go back to nationwide prominence.

What Happened on Saturday?

Alabama: During one of the high-profile quarterback competitions in the country, Alabama’s sophomore Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson each confirmed inconsistency in their first efforts, throwing 3 interceptions on 63 mixed move makes an attempt. While Milroe had two touchdowns and one dashing landing, Simpson displayed his pace, creating a 45-yard run. With Bryce Young leaving for the NFL and new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at the sideline, each quarterbacks will proceed to struggle in the autumn for the beginning place.