2023 Giants NFL schedule: New York faces brutal stretch to start the season

The National Football League (NFL) has published the authentic agenda for the 2023 season, and the New York Giants face a difficult 18-game season forward of them. Starting with a house sport towards the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football,” the Giants face two consecutive away video games in Week 2 and three, with just a quick week in between. The Giants would possibly not have their bye week till Week 13.
The actual problem dealing with the Giants is they play six in their subsequent 9 video games on the street, that includes seven street video games in the first 11 weeks of the season. The Giants may have their paintings reduce out for them, particularly with 5 prime-time video games and a showdown with the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers.
In 2022, the Giants shocked everybody via attaining the divisional spherical of the NFC playoffs, their first postseason look in six years. With a a hit off-season and prime ambitions, the Giants hope to take every other step ahead in 2023 below head trainer Brian Daboll. However, their adventure would possibly not be a very easy one.
Below is the complete agenda for the 2023 season:
1. September 10: vs. Cowboys (Sunday Night Football)
2. September 17: at Cardinals
3. September 21: at 49ers (Thursday Night Football)
4. October 2: vs. Seahawks (Monday Night Football)
5. October 8: at Dolphins
6. October 15: at Bills (Sunday Night Football)
7. October 22: vs. Commanders
8. October 29: vs. Jets
9. November 5: at Raiders
10. November 12: at Cowboys
11. November 19: at Commanders
12. November 26: vs. Patriots
13. Bye
14. December 1: vs. Packers (Monday Night Football)
15. December 18: at Saints
16. December 25: at Eagles
17. January 1: vs. Rams
18. January 6 or 7: vs. Eagles (TBD)
