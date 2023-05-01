2023 MLB odds, lines, bets, picks for Friday, April 28 by proven model: This four-way parlay pays almost 15-1

The New York Yankees will likely be without star slugger Aaron Judge when they travel to face the Texas Rangers on Friday. The first pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field. Judge left the series opener Thursday with what he described as discomfort in his right hip and suggested he might need a game or two off to recover. He is considered doubtful for Friday. The Yankees (15-11) won the opener of the three-game series 4-2 to hand the Rangers (14-11) their fourth consecutive defeat. But Texas will attempt to get back on track behind ace Jacob deGrom (2-0, 3,04 ERA), who is coming off the latest in a series of stellar outings.

For Friday, the Rangers are -225 money-line favorites (risk $225 to win $100), while the Yankees come back at +180 in the latest Caesars Sportsbook MLB odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 7. That’s one of 14 games on the Friday MLB schedule. Other MLB lines of note include Braves at Mets (+118) at 7:10 p.m. ET, Phillies at Astros (-155) at 8:10 p.m. ET and Cardinals at Dodgers (-135) at 10:10 p.m. ET. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it is on a 26-21 run dating back to the end of last season.

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Toronto Blue Jays (-110) to defeat the Seattle Mariners. The model sees Toronto coming out on top a whopping 63% of the time in this matchup despite Seattle’s recent dominance in the rivalry.

The Mariners (11-14) have won seven straight meetings in this rivalry but on Friday will run into a red-hot Blue Jays (16-9) club that has won four straight and just swept a three-game set from the Chicago White Sox by a combined score of 20-2.

Toronto is 7-2 in home games and Blue Jays hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in the majors. The Mariners have dropped three of four and lost consecutive series against the Phillies and Cardinals. You can see who else to back here.

