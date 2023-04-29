2023 NBA Draft: Purdue’s Zach Edey testing waters, but national player of the year leaves door open to return

Purdue University’s basketball standout Zach Edey has showed his choice to input the NBA draft. Although he’s going to nonetheless deal with his collegiate eligibility, the junior will make himself to be had for recruitment. Edey won National Player of the Year honors after main his workforce, the Boilermakers, to a 29-6 document and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, they had been defeated in the first spherical by means of No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson.

In a tweet, Edey mirrored on his untraditional trail to good fortune, announcing, “My basketball journey has been unorthodox to say the least, but I wouldn’t change a thing about it. From ranked No. 437 in my class to National Player of the Year, I can’t put into words what Purdue University, my teammates, my coaches and our fans mean to me. Though we fell short of our ultimate goal this season, I loved every second of it.”

Edey used to be an crucial player for the Boilermakers, serving as a 7-foot-4 middle who averaged 22.3 issues, 12.9 rebounds, and a couple of.1 blocks in line with recreation. He performed a team-high of 31.7 mins in line with recreation and used to be the chief in the Big Ten for issues and rebounds in line with recreation, and tied in 2nd position for blocks in line with recreation. Under Edey’s management, the Boilermakers received each the Big Ten’s common season and match titles.

Edey’s participation in pre-draft workout routines and comments from NBA franchises may just put Purdue University’s basketball workforce in limbo till May 31, which is the NCAA’s closing date for varsity gamers who plan on conserving their eligibility subsequent season to withdraw from NBA draft considerstion. Edey would additionally want to follow taking 3-point pictures, a ability that he has but to try at the faculty stage, to grow to be an efficient long-term NBA player. However, his defensive abilities also are unclear and stay untested as a result of he used to be now not required to protect smaller gamers on the perimeter in faculty.

Should Edey select to return to Purdue, he would have two years of eligibility ultimate, with the exception of the 2020-21 marketing campaign, which used to be now not counted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.