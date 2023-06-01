2023 NBA Finals schedule: Nuggets vs. Heat dates, times, TV channel with Game 1 on Thursday

(*1*)

Getty Images



The 2023 NBA Finals have in the end arrived! After per week of ready, the Denver Nuggets now know that they are going to face the Miami Heat for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The Heat have made historical past by way of changing into handiest the second one No. 8 seed to achieve the NBA Finals, having finished an disenchanted of the Boston Celtics on Monday in Game 7. Despite being up 3-0 within the Eastern Conference finals, the Heat misplaced 3 video games in a row sooner than in the end profitable Game 7 on the street.

In the Western Conference finals, the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers, profitable Game 4 on May 22. Nikola Jokic and his crew will revel in the good thing about having had some leisure sooner than the NBA Finals starts on Thursday. Moreover, the Nuggets have home-court merit because of having received 9 extra regular-season video games than Miami.

Below is the present information to be had in regards to the 2023 NBA Finals. All the video games will likely be proven on ABC and will likely be to be had for streaming on fubo (take a look at at no cost).

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1 : Heat at Nuggets – Thursday, June 1 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Heat at Nuggets – Thursday, June 1 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 2 : Heat at Nuggets – Sunday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Heat at Nuggets – Sunday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 3 : Nuggets at Heat – Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets at Heat – Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 4 : Nuggets at Heat – Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets at Heat – Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 5 : Heat at Nuggets – Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

: Heat at Nuggets – Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 6 : Nuggets at Heat – Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

: Nuggets at Heat – Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 7: Heat at Nuggets – Sunday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)*

(* – if important)

Here is a take a look at the new historical past of the NBA Finals, together with the closing 10 winners and MVPs. Will Jokic, Jamal Murray, or Jimmy Butler earn a place on this record? Jokic is regarded as the heavy favourite to win the Finals MVP (-325 in keeping with Caesars Sportsbook), whilst the Nuggets also are favorites within the collection (-380). However, the Heat have proven us within the closing six weeks that we should not depend out the No. 8 seed!

More NBA Finals Coverage