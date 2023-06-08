2023 NBA Finals schedule: Nuggets vs. Heat times, dates, TV channel, live stream as Denver takes series lead

Those who witnesses Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday noticed a primary — and no longer simply an NBA Finals first, and even just a postseason first. They witnessed an NBA historical past first. Never earlier than within the 76-year historical past of the league had a couple of teammates recorded a 30-point triple-double in the similar contest. Yes, the Denver Nuggets handily gained the sport, defeating the host Miami Heat, 109-94, to take a 2-1 series lead, however the tale of the night time used to be Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray every scoring 30 issues whilst additionally accumulating no less than 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Either of the precise stat traces of the Nuggets’ two stars — 32-21-10 and 34-10-10 for Jokic and Murray, respectively — would were stellar by itself, however the truth that each gamers blended to do it at the identical ground at the identical night time is one-of-one feat. And but in spite of that effort, the Heat controlled to chop the Nuggets’ benefit to unmarried digits within the fourth quarter, the body that Miami had carried out maximum of its injury within the first two video games of the series.

With the street win, the Nuggets controlled to retake the house courtroom benefit within the series, and the group now unearths itself two wins clear of the franchise’s first NBA identify. Game 4 additionally will probably be in Miami on Friday, and Game 5 strikes again to Denver on Monday night time.

Below is the entire data for the 2023 NBA Finals.

2023 NBA Finals time table

Game 1: Nuggets 104, Heat 98

Game 2: Heat 111, Nuggets 108

Game 3: Nuggets 109, Heat 94

Game 4: Nuggets at Heat – Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 5: Heat at Nuggets – Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 6: Nuggets at Heat – Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

Game 7: Heat at Nuggets – Sunday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)*

(* – if important)

