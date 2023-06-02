2023 NBA Finals scores, results: Nuggets ride Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray as Heat struggle in Game 1

(*1*)
The Denver Nuggets made their first look in the NBA Finals with a triumphant win of 104-93. The franchise had simply finished a sweeping victory in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22, and had a nine-day hiatus ahead of Game 1 in opposition to the Miami Heat on Thursday. However, there used to be no rust as Nikola Jokic placed on a masterful efficiency and recorded a triple-double in his NBA Finals debut. His 27 issues, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists had been instrumental in main the Nuggets to victory. Jamal Murray additionally contributed 26 issues and 10 assists, making them the primary duo to post 25-point, 10-assist video games in the NBA Finals since Magic Johnson and James Worthy in 1987.
Miami confronted a number of demanding situations, together with the mile-high altitude and coming off an intense seven-game sequence in opposition to Boston. They simplest made two journeys to the free-throw line and simplest controlled to make 33.3% in their three-point pictures.
If you need to stick up-to-date with the NBA playoffs, CBS Sports has the most recent effects and series-by-series schedules, which you’ll additionally movement. All occasions are indexed in Eastern Standard Time.
The NBA Finals agenda seems like this: No. 1 Nuggets vs No. 8 Heat (Denver leads 1-0)
– Game 1: Nuggets 104, Heat 93
– Game 2: Heat at Nuggets, Sunday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)
– Game 3: Nuggets at Heat, Wednesday, June 7, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
– Game 4: Nuggets at Heat, Friday, June 9, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
– Game 5: Heat at