2023 NBA Mock Draft: Alabama’s Brandon Miller is first college player to go in pre-combine projections

Victor Wembanyama C France • 7'4″ / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 21.8 RPG 10.3 BPG 3.1 3P% 29.2% No, Wembanyama will not be at the draft combine. Also no: it absolutely matters not. Wembanyama will be the No. 1 pick next month. Now we wait to see which team is fortunate enough to win the lottery and secure the right to draft him. Scoot Henderson PG G League Ignite • 6'2″ / 195 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK second POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.5 RPG 5.3 APG 6.8 3P% 27.5% Brandon Miller's upward push this season mixed with Henderson's stagnated construction as a shooter makes this a more difficult pick out than it will've gave the impression a couple of months in the past, however Henderson's nonetheless a chance I'd take in a vacuum over different No. 2 pick out contenders. He's a fiery, swaggy competitor who has elite handles, main athletic pop and an inventive thoughts that completely suits the NBA level guard place. He’s a fiery, swaggy competitor who has elite handles, main athletic pop and an inventive thoughts that completely suits the NBA level guard place. Alabama • Fr • 6’9″ / 200 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 18.8 RPG 8.2 APG 2.1 3P% 38.4% Off the court, NBA teams are likely to have questions about Miller after he was connected to, and on the scene of, a fatal shooting during the season. On the court, though, 6-foot-9 forwards who have the scoring and creation ability Miller has makes him an easy top-five selection in this class. Amen Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6’07” / 212 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK fifth POSITION RNK third PPG 16.4 RPG 5.9 APG 5.9 3P% 25% Which Thompson dual is extra highly-coveted in this draft could be up for debate however I nonetheless want Amen over his brother, Ausar. Amen is an elite playmaker who possesses the facility to make complicated reads as a possible lead guard. He’s an elite athlete who might be the initiator for an NBA offense. Ausar Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6’07” / 215 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.3 RPG 7.1 APG 6.1 3P% 29.8% While twin brother Amen has been viewed as the better of the two twin prospects, Ausar quietly put together a great season with OTE and had better 3-point shooting, rebounding and assist numbers. He fits the mold of a playmaking wing which the NBA values highly right now. Villanova • Fr • 6’7″ / 232 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK second PPG 12.5 RPG 5.3 APG 0.7 3P% 34.3% Villanova had its worst season through win share in greater than a decade in 2022-23, in large part retaining Whitmore’s famous person energy hidden underneath the radar. I love him up to any of the non Wemby/Henderson gamers in this elegance, although, and the combo of his tough athleticism and shot-making on the wing place makes him very interesting. Houston • Fr • 6’8″ / 240 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.2 RPG 6.8 APG 1.8 3P% 34.7% Anywhere from 5-12 in this draft feels like the range for Walker, who is one of the most physically ready prospects in this draft class. He plays with relentless energy on both ends and projects cleanly as a do-it-all power forward who can stretch the floor. Arkansas • Fr • 6’7″ / 198 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK ninth POSITION RNK third PPG 12.8 RPG 5.1 APG 3.9 3P% 30.1% Black’s a connector-type prospect with a large body who performs selflessly. He can protect a couple of positions does a bit of of the whole lot that is affecting successful as probably the most savvy, rounded gamers in the category. UCF • Fr • 6’9″ / 210 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.1 RPG 7 APG 1.4 3P% 39.4% The meteoric rise last season of Santa Clara star Jalen Williams — and his subsequent stellar season as a rookie with OKC — has taught us not to overlook mid-major stars. Hendricks is perhaps the latest example of that, as he starred for UCF last season as a sharpshooting forward who can protect the rim and be a havoc-wreaker on defense. Kansas • Fr • 6’8″ / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK eleventh POSITION RNK fifth PPG 14.1 RPG 5.1 APG 1.7 3P% 40.3% Tall wings who find a way to shoot it — and achieve this effectively in the multitude of how Dick can shoot it — do not come round each and every draft. His sport is tailored for an NBA position player with room to develop into extra. Kentucky • Fr • 6’4″ / 193 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 11.7 RPG 3.7 APG 4.3 3P% 34.6% Kentucky guards underwhelming in college and becoming stars in the NBA has been something of a regular occurrence. Wallace profiles as someone who could keep that tradition alive, as he didn’t dominate as a freshman but showed off a ton of versatility on offense while routinely making highlight reel plays as a difference-maker on the defensive side of the floor. Baylor • Fr • 6’4″ / 185 lbs PPG 15.3 RPG 4.2 APG 2.8 3P% 33.8% I stay a large believer in the facility of Keyonte George however his inventory is believed to be slipping slightly in contemporary weeks so this late-lottery placement is reflective of that. He used to be a prime quantity scorer who wasn’t extraordinarily environment friendly at Baylor in his one season, however the combo guard skill he brings stays a profitable gamble in this vary of the draft. Connecticut • Soph • 6’5″ / 195 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.2 RPG 3.8 APG 1.3 3P% 38.8% Hawkins shined for UConn in its run to the national championship with his stellar sharpshooting on full display. He hit nearly 40% from 3-point range on the season and rated in the 97th percentile this season as a spot-up shooter, according to Synergy data. His off-ball movement and shooting ability in various situations makes him a really exciting wing prospect. Iowa • Jr • 6’8″ / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK fifteenth POSITION RNK second PPG 20.2 RPG 7.9 APG 2 3P% 33.5% The more youthful brother of 2022 lottery pick out Keegan Murray, Kris Murray had a breakout season for Iowa averaging north of 20 issues in line with sport whilst appearing off vary as a 3-point shooter. He’s a combo ahead who brings versatility, polish and measurement to a place that NBA groups prioritize versatility, polish and measurement. Indiana • Fr • 6’6″ / 213 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 13.5 RPG 4.1 APG 3.7 3P% 33.3% NBA teams are always on the hunt for combo guard/creators like Hood-Schifino, and he flashed enough on both ends at Indiana to push for a potential lottery spot in this year’s draft. Great frame, really good defensively, and knows how to attack and make plays off the bounce. His shot needs to become more developmentally consistent but the tools here are undeniable. Michigan • Soph • 6’4″ / 195 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK twenty sixth POSITION RNK seventh PPG 14 RPG 4.5 APG 2.9 3P% 35.5% A second-year player for Michigan, Bufkin blossomed right into a bona fide first-round skill this previous season. He has a pleasing aggregate of scoring and introduction that may make him an interesting two-way guard in the league. Rayan Rupert SF France • 6’6″ / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 10th PPG 6.6 RPG 2.5 APG 1.0 3P% 25% Rupert is a toolsy prospect with a great frame and a defensive baseline that presents promise, but he remains very raw in terms of what he can bring to the table on the offensive end. If his shot comes around, there’s a lot to like, but there’s not much right now that suggests he can be an NBA player anytime soon. Definitely a developmental prospect. Duke • Fr • 7’1″ / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK twenty fourth POSITION RNK second PPG 5.2 RPG 5.4 APG 1.1 BPG 2.4 The stats indexed above do not do justice to how impactful Lively used to be on the finish of the season for Duke and the way impactful he can also be as an…