2023 NBA Mock Draft: Never-too-early lottery picks as Rockets win Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes

A 7-foot-2 center, Wembanyama has for several years now been considered one of the most prized prospects in all of basketball. He’s a game-changing defensive prospect similar to this year’s No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren — only with more length. His offensive versatility allows him to score it anywhere on the court.
Henderson ranks No. 1 among non-Wembanyama prospects in this class. He starred this past season as a 17-year-old with G League Ignite and has the passing and scoring arsenal to be one of the most polished offensive prospects in the draft.
One-season stints with Overtime Elite did not do particularly well for the draft stock of Jean Montero or Dom Barlow — two players with first-round potential who went undrafted — but Ausar and twin brother, Amen, are so obviously lotto talents that competition they face over the next year won’t matter. Ausar has great positional length and amazing defensive potential.
Smith has always been considered an elite talent but has really ascended the last year, going from a sub-25 level recruit to the No. 3 player in his class. He’s a smooth combo guard who can handle and score on an Arkansas team that features backcourt talent as well as any team in college hoops.
Amen, the twin of brother Ausar, is a lotto talent as well with the positional size and length to be a difference-maker at the guard spot. He flashed some really impressive playmaking skills over the last year and could give his brother, who right now is seen as the better prospect, a run for his money as he continues to develop.
Whitmore didn’t finish his high school career as a top-10 talent, but he’s already making his case as a top-10 pick in 2023 after a strong summer with Team USA. Good-sized wing who has a slasher’s mentality and plays with an edge. Perfect fit with Villanova — and fits the archetype of a wing the NBA values.
Wallace is an elite prospect who finished his high school career as a top-10 recruit in his class. He is expected to be a plug-and-play starter at Kentucky and should be considered a top-10 talent in the 2023 class because of his defensive skills and all-around scoring ability.
Whitehead finished as the No. 2 player in his high school recruiting class in the Composite rankings. He has ideal positional size, bursty athleticism and defensive versatility that Duke — and soon, an NBA team — will really value.
The appeal here with Black lies in his versatility as a combo guard with great size capable of playing both on and off the ball. He’s spent most of the last year transitioning to playing point full time, a role which at Arkansas could help him shine for NBA decision-makers. There’s not a ton of explosiveness to his game, but he has the finesse, positional size and passing that reminds of Cade Cunningham.
A McDonald’s All-American who has for several years been considered a one-and-done lottery talent, George is an impressive scoring guard who should be in line to put up big numbers right away at Baylor. Grooming his all-around offensive game will be key, but he’s a sniper with range who can get a bucket from anywhere.
Mitchell was one of the lowest-rated four-star prospects less than two years ago, but has blossomed into a bona fide five-star who finished as the No. 5 player in the 2022 recruiting class. The Montverde Academy product is a top shelf athlete with great length and defensive chops. He will need to improve his scoring to validate lottery standing.
This is a little low for Lively, the No. 1 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings, in part because in a vacuum I value wings and guards over centers. (Did you watch the NBA Finals? I rest my case!) Nevertheless, Lively could and should slip into the lottery. At 7-foot-1, he runs the floor at a high level and has the motor to be a difference-maker at and around the rim.
Kaluma finished his freshman season at Creighton on a high note and has continued on an upward trajectory this offseason, where he’s shining for Nigeria in FIBA play. He’s in line for a breakout sophomore season where his size and scoring could make him a lottery pick.
Miller tested the NBA Draft and had some first-round buzz before ultimately withdrawing and committing to the G League Ignite, where he will spend the next season. The size, left-handed stroke and ability to create from his position are all interesting tools, though he is still a very raw prospect at this stage.
Less than two years ago, Ware was not a top-100 talent — now he’s positioned himself as a potential top-10 NBA pick. His 7-foot frame carries immense potential even as he develops his game. At his size his movement and ball skills are talents worth betting on.
There was some real momentum for Smith in this year’s NBA Draft after a strong showing at the combine where his athleticism flashed before he ultimately came back to school. He’ll have a big chance to build on that next season at NC State as the focal point for Kevin Keatts’ team.
Strawther emerged from bit player to solid starter on a No. 1-seeded Gonzaga team last year and is now set to make another leap as a junior with the Zags. With Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard gone, he’ll have a chance to take on an expanded role playing on the ball and should see a healthy increase in production across the board.
Houston is bringing in a gem in Jarace Walker, who could be one of the most impactful freshmen in college hoops — and for a Houston team that should be viewed as a contender. Big, strong and physically mature, Walker is a true four who could be a small-ball five at the next level because of his physicality.
There’s a ton of expectations surrounding Bailey, a McDonald’s All-American who was the No. 7 player in his class. I’m just a little skeptical he’s ready to totally validate his lottery credentials. He’ll need to prove he can consistently score it while developing his potential as a playmaker — but first he’ll need to be sound defensively to earn Mick Cronin’s trust.
Notre Dame is getting a stud in Starling, a combo guard who can create off the bounce, get to the hoop and — most importantly — scores at a really high level. His inside-out game makes him an interesting projection to the NBA as someone who may be able to function as an score-first initiator.
Duke will have a loaded roster next season and Filipowski figures to be a major piece of that in Year 1. He’s a 6-11 center who has scoring range that extends beyond the 3-point line.
A bouncy athlete who is one of *several* likely first-rounders from the University of Arkansas, Walsh has ideal size for a wing and a smooth jumper to boot.
At 6-8, Phillips has a great frame for a wing and has the length and athleticism to be a potential lottery pick in next year’s draft. Good slasher who can make things happen with or without the ball in his hands. Rick Barnes is going to love his game.
Dick is a deadeye shooter who can be a killer spot-up threat from anywhere on the court. At Kansas he’ll need to show potential of adding off the bounce as a creator for himself and others, something that has popped on his high school tape in spurts and makes me think he’s more than just a shooter.
Ingram had a one-and-done-caliber season with Stanford, but came back to school to improve his draft stock. A big-bodied wing, he has very interesting playmaking skills at his size and projects neatly as an NBA wing if his shot can continue to improve.
Keegan Murray had a breakout season for Iowa last season, and Kris Murray will have a breakout season for Iowa this season. The 6-foot-8 combo forward may have been draftable this year but came back to school and will be able to assert himself as a potential No. 1 option at Iowa next year.
Armed with an improved jumper and a big opportunity, Livingston is one of the true wild cards in the 2023 NBA Draft. Could be a lottery pick, could go late first. Definitely has the physical tools and athleticism to be a prototypical wing the NBA covets. He’ll need to put it all together on a consistent basis to earn John Calipari’s trust.
Sasser was tracking toward All-American status at Houston last season before an injury derailed his season. He then really flashed at the NBA Draft Combine, making it a tougher-than-expected stay-or-go decision from him. Coming back to school he’ll be the star of a top-10 Cougars team with his elite ability to score.
There’s a big opportunity awaiting Hickman with the departure of Andrew Nembhard to take the reins of Gonzaga’s high-powered offense. Hickman isn’t an elite athlete, but he’s a solid lead guard who could really make a leap in Year 2 under Mark Few.
Cleveland was someone I really liked coming into last season at Florida State, and now he’s in a position to potentially fulfill his expectations as a sophomore. His shot needs to improve dramatically, but he has the frame and rebounding I value in wings.