2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama a slam-dunk selection by Spurs after they win No. 1 pick in lottery

Victor Wembanyama is a French basketball participant who stands at 7’4″ and weighs 210 lbs. He is projected to be the primary general pick by the San Antonio Spurs. Despite to start with taking part in coy after successful the pick, it was once at all times anticipated that Wembanyama will be the best prospect in this 12 months’s draft.

Other notable potentialities come with Alabama’s Josh Miller, who’s projected to enroll in the Charlotte Hornets. Scoot Henderson, a level guard from the G League Ignite, is anticipated to be picked up by the Portland Trail Blazers regardless of now not being essentially the most seamless are compatible with their celebrity participant, Damian Lillard.

Amen Thompson of Overtime Elite is projected to enroll in the Houston Rockets and may grow to be the initiator for the crew’s offense, maximizing investments in Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. Caleb Whitmore, a wing from Villanova, is a just right are compatible for the Detroit Pistons and may pair neatly with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

Orlando Magic may get pleasure from Noah Black of Arkansas, as he brings dimension, ability, scoring, and playmaking skill to the backcourt. Indiana Pacers would possibly snag J.T. Walker of Houston as a price pick as he’s a bodily able prospect who performs with relentless power on each ends.

Other potentialities come with Ausar Thompson of Overtime Elite, Dre Hendricks of UCF, and Jaden Dick of Kansas. Duke’s Kyle Filipowski is projected to be picked up by the Miami Heat, whilst South Carolina’s Brandon Murray may grow to be a just right are compatible for the New Orleans Pelicans. Lastly, Jaxson Robinson rounds out the draft projection, with Golden State Warriors bearing in mind him as a developmental prospect.