2023 NBA Mock Draft: Villanova SF Cam Whitmore goes to Pistons at No. 5, could help immediately

rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags Victor Wembanyama C France • 7’4″ / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 21.3 RPG 10.5 APG 2.5 3P% 28.0% No need to overcomplicate things. Wembanyama is regarded as one of the best prospects of all-time and will become the centerpiece of San Antonio’s franchise. The Spurs have largely been searching for an identity since the end of the Duncan-Parker-Ginobli days. Now, they have one. Wembanyama is 7-4 and can do it all. He’ll fill the arena, bring eyes to the franchise’s TV broadcasts and attract other players who want to play with a world-class talent. It’s been proven that San Antonio can win big, and Wembanyama is the type of player who can help it regain competitive footing in the Western Conference in the relatively near future. Alabama • Fr • 6’9″ / 200 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 18.8 RPG 8.2 APG 2.1 3P% 38.4% The Hornets have a herbal opening at the wing subsequent season with Kelly Oubre Jr. hitting loose company. Given that LaMelo Ball and fellow guard Terry Rozier are within the fold for years to come, Miller is an more uncomplicated are compatible than Scoot Henderson in Charlotte. At 6-9, Miller hit 38.4% of his 3-pointers on 7.5 makes an attempt according to sport as a real freshman for an Alabama crew that earned a No. 1 seed within the NCAA Tournament. He’s additionally a plus defender and three-level scorer. His connection to a deadly capturing is regarding, however Miller’s on-court upside is so top that it may not harm his inventory in a vital approach. Scoot Henderson PG G League Ignite • 6’2″ / 195 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.6 RPG 5.1 APG 6.6 3P% 32.4% Portland has nearly $300 million committed to 6-2 Damian Lillard and 6-3 Anfernee Simons over the next four seasons. On the surface, Henderson seems like a poor fit since he is a 6-2, ball-dominant guard. But if he’s available at No. 3, his upside warrants finding a way to make it work. The Trail Blazers patiently developed Simons as Lillard and CJ McCollum ran the show, and the dividends have been solid. They could do the same with Henderson or trade one of the other guards and throw him into a featured role out of the gate. It’s not as if there is some polished player available here who can immediately help Portland get back to the Western Conference Finals while Lillard is still in his prime. A trade would also make sense. Amen Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6’6″ / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK third POSITION RNK 1st Thompson is an athletic playmaker who can play on or off the ball. At 6-6, he must pair neatly with Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. With that trio and a entrance court docket of Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun, the Rockets would most probably get started 5 gamers age 23 or more youthful subsequent season. But a complete, long-term nucleus would after all be in position that still contains a number of different promising younger items finishing a theoretical 2023-24 rotation. Perhaps Houston would like to business this pick out to get just a little older and extra aggressive. But if they preserve it, Thompson is a superb are compatible. Villanova • Fr • 6’6″ / 235 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.5 RPG 5.3 APG 0.7 3P% 34.3% The Pistons have their backcourt of the future established in Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham. They are also overflowing with promising young bigs in Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman. The only question mark is on the wing, and Whitmore looks like a perfect fit. With an NBA-ready frame, he’s the type of one-and-done prospect who won’t need excessive seasoning before he’s ready to help. He shot a stellar 57.8% on 2-pointers at Villanova and a respectable 34.3% on 3-pointers while also playing solid defense. Kansas • Fr • 6’6″ / 204 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK eleventh POSITION RNK fifth PPG 14.1 RPG 5.1 APG 1.7 3P% 40.3% Assuming the Magic are not giving up on ball-handling guards Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs or Markelle Fultz any time quickly, they’re set at level guard. With frontcourt gamers Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter additionally below contract for a couple of seasons, the will for Orlando is at capturing guard or at the wing, ideally within the type of a knockdown shooter. Dick exams that field with emphasis after capturing 40.3% from past the arc as a real freshman at Kansas. He’s additionally forged off the jump and athletic sufficient to shield a couple of positions. Houston • Fr • 6’7″ / 249 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.2 RPG 6.8 APG 1.8 3P% 34.7% The Pacers are set in the backcourt with young guards Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard, they have a promising young wing in Bennedict Mathurin and longtime center Myles Turner remains in the fold through 2024-25. The missing piece needed to round out the nucleus appears to be at the four spot. Walker fits perfectly after shining for a veteran-laden Houston squad during his lone college season. The former five-star prospect is sturdily built and boasts a surprisingly refined offensive package and also has the tools to become an impact defender over time. Ausar Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6’6″ / 218 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK sixth POSITION RNK 4th If Ausar Thompson remains to be to be had at No. 8, he is the most obvious selection for Washington. Thompson is an athletic wing with top upside on each ends of the ground. The Overtime Elite program stays unproven in relation to generating NBA stars, however the Thompson twins have all of the bodily gear to validate their status as most probably lottery choices coming into this draft. In truth, historical past could display that touchdown Ausar at No. 8 used to be a thieve. Arkansas • Fr • 6’6″ / 210 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.8 RPG 5.1 APG 3.9 3P% 30.1% The Jazz have Collin Sexton under contract for the next three seasons, but Black is a vastly different player capable of working on or off the ball. He’s also rangy and brings an element of defensive prowess that differentiates himself from a normal point guard. His 3-point shot needs some work, but he’s big enough to attack the paint and coordinated enough to pull up short of the rim for floaters and mid-range looks. UCF • Fr • 6’8″ / 214 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK tenth POSITION RNK 2d PPG 15.1 RPG 7 APG 1.4 3P% 39.4% The Mavericks suffered during the embarrassment of buying and selling for Kyrie Irving best to crumble down the stretch. Now comes the praise: a lottery pick out. Hendricks shined as a freshman at UCF, scoring 15.1 issues according to sport on 53.5% 2-point capturing and 39.4% 3-point capturing whilst yanking down seven rebounds according to sport and blocking off 1.7 photographs. Hendricks may not intervene with Luka Doncic’s ball-dominant tactics, nor will he stifle the advance of younger scoring guards Josh Green and Jaden Hardy. Duke • Fr • 7’1″ / 230 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 5.2 RPG 5.4 APG 1.1 3P% 15.4% Mo Bamba isn’t on this team anymore. Orlando needs an interior enforcer, and Lively fits the bill. He’s limited offensively to the dunker’s spot, but the Magic have other players who can score. They don’t have anyone like Lively, a tower who blocked 2.4 shots per game in just 20.6 minutes per contest during his lone season at Duke. Baylor • Fr • 6’4″ / 185 lbs PPG 15.3 RPG 4.2 APG 2.8 3P% 33.8% If George remains to be round at this level of the draft, the Thunder must seize him and work out the are compatible later. He’s a herbal scoring guard and could lighten the offensive load of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranked No. 7 within the league with 20.3 makes an attempt according to sport from the sphere this previous season. If not anything else, he could be a spark plug off the bench or business bait. Connecticut • Soph • 6’4″ / 186 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK fifth PPG 16.2 RPG 3.8 APG 1.3 3P% 38.8% Toronto completed twenty eighth in…