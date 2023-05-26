NBA The National Basketball Association

2023 NBA playoffs scores, results: Celtics stay alive with Game 5 win; Nuggets finish off sweep of Lakers

May 26, 2023
The Denver Nuggets have made historical past via attaining the NBA Finals for the primary time in franchise historical past. Despite a dominant efficiency via LeBron James, the Nuggets controlled to sweep the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. The query now stays: who will they face within the Finals? The Boston Celtics stay a chance, having secured a at ease house win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Historically, no workforce has ever come again from a 3-0 deficit to win a chain within the NBA playoffs. The Lakers’ loss to the Nuggets prolonged this document, making groups in that place 0-150. However, can Boston make historical past and succeed in the NBA Finals for the second one yr in a row? They will wish to drive a Game 7 on Saturday night time because the Heat host Game 6 again in Miami.

For the ones looking to stay up to the moment with the NBA playoffs, we have now incorporated the most recent effects, series-by-series schedules, and streaming information under. All occasions indexed are in Eastern Time, and video games on ESPN and ABC may also be streamed on fubo (take a look at totally free).

Eastern Conference Finals (*5*):
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 3-0)
Game 1: Heat 123, Celtics 116
Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 105
Game 3: Heat 128, Celtics 102
Game 4: Celtics 116, Heat 99
Game 5: Celtics 110, Heat 97
Game 6: Celtics at Heat, Saturday, May 27 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)
Game 7: Heat at Celtics, Monday, May 29 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

Western Conference Finals Results:
No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 7 Lakers (Denver wins 4-0)
Game 1: Nuggets 132, Lakers 126
Game 2: Nuggets 108, Lakers 103
Game 3: Nuggets 119, Lakers 109
Game 4: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111

Eastern Conference Second-Round Results:
No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami wins 4-2)
Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101
Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105
Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86
Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101
Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103
Game 6: Heat 96, Knicks 92

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Boston wins 4-3)
Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115
Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87
