2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules: Celtics force Game 7 vs. 76ers, Nuggets finish off Suns

One of the 4 spots within the convention finals has been secured after the Nuggets blew out the Suns at the highway. Meanwhile, the 76ers had the chance to enroll in them on Thursday, however the Celtics controlled to live on Game 6 and force a winner-take-all matchup on Sunday. The Heat and Lakers are every one win clear of securing Conference Finals spots whilst their combatants, the Knicks and Warriors respectively, face do-or-die video games on Friday.
Friday evening includes a pair of Game 6s with the Heat taking at the Knicks, adopted through Lakers towards the Warriors. If you might be seeking to stay alongside of the NBA playoffs, we have now the most recent effects, in addition to series-by-series schedules and streaming information beneath.
All instances indexed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV can also be streamed on fuboTV (take a look at free of charge). Here’s (*7*) time table:
– Game 6: Knicks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
– Game 6: Warriors at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN
Here are the series-by-series schedules:
Eastern Conference semifinals
– No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 3-2)
– Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101
– Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105
– Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86
– Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101
– Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103
– Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Friday, May 12 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
– Game 7: Heat at Knicks, Monday, May 15 (8 p.m., TNT)*
– No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Series tied 3-3)
– Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115
– Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87
– Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102
– Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT)
– Game 5: 76ers 115, Celtics 103
– Game 6: Celtics 95, 76ers 86
– Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, Sunday, May 14, TBD
Western Conference semifinals
– No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns (Denver wins 4-2)
– Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107
– Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87
– Game 3: Suns 121, Nuggets 114
– Game 4: Suns 129, Nuggets 124
– Game 5: Nuggets 118, Suns 102
– Game 6: Nuggets 125, Suns 100
– No. 6 Warriors vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles leads 3-2)
– Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112
– Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100
– Game 3: Lakers 127, Warriors 97
– Game 4: Lakers 104, Warriors 101
– Game 5: Warriors 121, Lakers