2023 NFL Draft: 13 crazy facts from a wild first-round, including a QB rarity and a historic run for receivers

The 2023 NFL Draft began with a predictable first total select when the Carolina Panthers decided on Bryce Young. However, issues were given more or less crazy after that. The Houston Texans became the draft the other way up through deciding on CJ Stroud with the second one total select and obtaining the 3rd total select in a care for the Arizona Cardinals. With those two choices, the Texans pulled off an NFL rarity, turning into simply the 3rd workforce within the Super Bowl generation to make two of the highest 3 choices in a draft.
Here are 13 crazy facts (plus one bonus reality) from the first-round of the draft:
Texas two-step: The Texans changed into simply the 3rd workforce within the Super Bowl generation to make two of the highest 3 choices in a draft, becoming a member of the 1992 Colts and Washington’s 2000 workforce. By taking Will (*13*) 3rd total, the Texans additionally changed into the 1st workforce in additional than 22 years to draft a defensive participant with a top-three select in back-to-back years because the Browns did it in 2000 and 2001.
Alabama takes over the draft: The number of Bryce Young gave Alabama a first total select for the 1st time within the Super Bowl generation. Alabama additionally had the 1st offensive participant taken and the 1st defensive participant taken within the draft, making them the 1st faculty since 1967 (Michigan State) to tug off that feat.
QB spree: The first-round of the draft noticed 3 quarterbacks move within the top-four– Young, Stroud, and Anthony Richardson–marking simply the fourth time within the Super Bowl generation that 3 quarterbacks were decided on that prime. The handiest different occasions that has came about got here in 1971, 1999 and 2021.
Running backs rule the day: There have been two working backs drafted prior to a unmarried receiver was once taken. Bijan Robinson (8th total to the Falcons) and Jahmyr Gibbs (twelfth total to the Lions) have been each off the board prior to the 1st receiver was once taken. Before this 12 months, the final time that came about got here in 2010.
Lions move old skool with their draft: After taking Gibbs with the twelfth total select, the Lions became round and decided on linebacker Jack Campbell with the 18th total select. That was once notable as it made the Lions the 1st workforce because the 1994 Colts to take a working again AND a linebacker within the first around in the similar draft.
Historical run of receivers: The number of Jaxon Smith-Njigba at twentieth total began a run of 4 immediately receivers, marking the 1st time within the Super Bowl generation that 4 immediately receivers had ever been decided on within the first around.
Eagles becoming the NFL’s model of Georgia: The Eagles changed into simply the second one workforce since 1967 to make a choice two defenders from the similar faculty within the first around, with choices Jalen Carter (9th total) and Nolan Smith (thirtieth total), each former UGA avid gamers. The Packers did it in 2022 and additionally they decided on two UGA avid gamers.
Stroud within the clouds: By going 2nd total, CJ Stroud changed into the easiest drafted quarterback in Ohio State historical past, beating Art Schlichter who went fourth total to the Colts in 1982.
Colts stay looking for a QB: Schlichter is considered one of seven quarterbacks that the Colts have drafted within the top-five within the