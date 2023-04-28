2023 NFL Draft: Bijan Robinson to Falcons at No. 8, Jets taking Will McDonald among biggest reaches in Round 1

The content material underneath comprises HTML tags which have been preserved:
Reaches are an unavoidable facet of the NFL Draft. They’re littered right through draft historical past. There might be some Thursday night time. As the selections float in from commissioner Roger Goodell, I can be the achieve watchdog. When I see a achieve, I can upload it right here and supply all of the the explanation why.
Let’s hope there are not many.
Disclaimer: the decisions might be according to my very own particular person Big Board, now not the mixture CBS Sports prospect ratings.
No. 8: Atlanta Falcons — Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
Robinson is a stud. He’s compact, super-elusive, with exceptional imaginative and prescient, plus touch stability and cushy fingers. But this achieve isn’t concerning the participant himself. It’s a achieve as a result of it is a rebuilding group whose rookie fifth-round runner in 2022 (Tyler Allgeier) publish 1,000-plus yards at just about 5.0 yards in line with raise final season.
Yes, head trainer Arthur Smith adores the run recreation greater than any head trainer in the sport nowadays. It’s his id. Which speaks to most likely why the select was once made. But it was once useless. And with this select, the Falcons overlooked on different extra treasured wishes — operating again wasn’t even a necessity! — like cornerback and out of doors move rusher with top class variety within the Top 10.
Robinson completely will create highlight-reel performs early in his Falcons occupation. And the NFC South is extensive open. But in the long term, we will understand Atlanta would’ve been choosing a distinct place at No. 8 then including any other operating again — in what is a surprisingly deep operating again elegance — later in the draft.
No. 12: Detroit Lions — Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
Almost the entirety written above applies to this number of Gibbs to the Lions. Except the truth that the Lions aren’t in a rebuild mode. They’re attempting to win presently. That issues. Slightly. Look, Gibbs can truly cross. His 4.36 pace at the mix interprets to the sector. He’s a easy mover when warding off tacklers. Glides at the box. And transferring again ahead of making this select is helping.
But this is not what the Lions completely wanted. It’s a significant luxurious. They have David Montgomery and D’Andre Swift and an incredible offensive line. ANY operating again might be environment friendly in the back of it. Just since the Lions did not have super-glaring wishes — could not they have got drafted a nook, receiver, tight finish, defensive linemen or Will Levis? — does not make the select any higher.
No. 15: New York Jets – Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State
McDonald is a wonderful prospect. Burst and flexible kind, even supposing he is not all the time versatile. Pass-rush transfer arsenal is there. He’s older and wishes to get significantly