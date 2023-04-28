2023 NFL Draft grades: Titans stop Will Levis’ free fall by trading up to pick Kentucky QB at No. 33

The Tennessee Titans made a fascinating transfer throughout the 2023 NFL Draft once they decided on offensive lineman Peter Skoronski at the eleventh total pick as a substitute of drafting a quarterback. However, they therefore traded with the Arizona Cardinals to take their attainable quarterback of the longer term, Will Levis, with the thirty third total pick.
Levis used to be a three-star recruit out of Xavier High School in Connecticut who performed sparingly in his first two seasons at Penn State. However, he established himself as a best NFL Draft prospect at Kentucky in 2021, the place he inspired towards SEC defenses along with his arm and legs. Despite dealing with a number of demanding situations, akin to a susceptible offensive line and a loss of high quality offensive guns, Levis threw for two,827 yards and 24 touchdowns whilst working for 9 extra ratings.
Although Levis skilled a dip in shape up to now season, he has a talent set that are supposed to translate neatly to the pro ranks. With present Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill having only one yr left on his contract, Levis has the chance to be told from the veteran prior to probably taking up because the crew’s beginning quarterback.
Levis has the prospective to be triumphant within the NFL, and it is now up to the Titans personnel to increase him correctly. He wishes to make stronger his decision-making, footwork, and accuracy, however he has a robust arm and generally is a risk along with his working talent. His positional price bolsters his draft grade, which is a cast A-.
This draft profile for Levis comprises his prospect rating, NFL comparability, mix effects, faculty and highschool accolades, and NFL outlook. He is a tall quarterback with superb mobility relative to his dimension, elite arm energy, and publicity to a pro-style offense. He wishes to paintings on his decision-making and full-field progressions, however he has the prospective to transform a long-term starter within the NFL.
At 23 years previous, Levis has already made a reputation for himself within the faculty soccer global. He used to be ranked because the No. 4 quarterback and No. 18 total prospect, with an excellent 89.37 ranking. His NFL comparability is Wyoming’s Josh Allen, a quarterback identified for his sturdy arm and mobility.
Levis’ faculty soccer occupation boasted a number of achievements, together with being the 7th participant in Kentucky’s historical past to achieve 3,000 yards of overall offense in one season. He is a two-time FBS National Offensive Player of the (*33*) and two-time Manning Award Quarterback of the (*33*). He could also be the primary Kentucky QB with at least 15 passing touchdowns and 5 dashing touchdowns in a single season since 2003.
Overall, Levis has the prospective to be a productive NFL quarterback so long as he continues to increase his abilities and alter to the pro degree. The Titans made a daring transfer by trading up to take him in the second one spherical, and it stays to be noticed how he’s going to carry out within the crew’s gadget. Nonetheless, there may be optimism for Levis’ long run within the NFL.