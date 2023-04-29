2023 NFL Draft: Keion White has a Bill Belichick type reaction to getting drafted by Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots have selected Keion White, an edge rusher from Georgia Tech, with the No. 46 total pick out in Round 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. White’s reaction to being selected by the Patriots, alternatively, appeared not up to enthused. Despite the announcement coming from former Patriots offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer and the joy of the instant, White’s face didn’t display happiness or positivity.
While it’s imaginable that White was once unsatisfied about falling decrease within the draft than he expected, or possibly he merely does now not show feelings, the draft broadcast seemed to display a disapproving reaction on his phase. In reality, White and his new trainer, Bill Belichick, can have a “scowl competition” throughout coaching camp to decide who reigns excellent within the glower division.
White introduced an reason for the video, pointing out that he’s naturally calm, cool, and picked up. “I’m a pretty chill person,” he stated in a tweet responding to the video’s viral unfold. “I haven’t checked my phone. I haven’t even talked to my family yet.” In further photos of the draft from the “fam cam,” White seemed a bit extra emotional and reflective about being picked.
Although his preliminary reaction to being drafted instructed an negative disposition, White expressed his eagerness to paintings with the Patriots group and his trust that his business-like persona would supplement the group. “I’m not too into the glitz and glamour of football. I want to win,” he stated, echoing a sentiment that Belichick has lengthy embodied. White’s refusal to indulge within the fanfare can have contributed to his preliminary, subdued reaction to being decided on, whilst his center of attention on getting began and profitable can have overridden his preliminary inclination to have fun.
White has prime hopes for his long term with the Patriots, expressing pleasure to paintings with the entire group, and praising their skill to broaden avid gamers. “I feel like there’s no better situation I can go into,” he stated.