2023 NFL Draft picks by college team, school: SEC, Big Ten reign as Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State lead the way

All 31 gamers decided on in the first around of the 2023 NFL Draft got here from Power Five faculties as the SEC and Big Ten tied for the maximum gamers decided on with 9 apiece. Behind them with six gamers used to be the Big 12, which tied the Big Ten by having gamers decided on from six other faculties.

The illustration of completely Power Five gamers in the first around comes only one yr after gamers from AAC faculties like Cincinnati, Tulsa have been taken in the first around along with former FCS gamers from Chattanooga and Northern Iowa.

Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State led the way in staff illustration with 3 gamers apiece picked in the first around whilst Iowa and Clemson additionally had two gamers picked. This marked the first yr wherein the first 15 gamers all got here from the identical 3 meetings, and that quantity ultimately grew to 16 sooner than the New England Patriots took cornerback Christian Gonzalez of Oregon with the No. 17 pick out. Until then, all draftees got here from the Big 12, Big Ten or SEC.

It used to be a banner evening for the Iowa faculties as Iowa State noticed a participant picked in the first around for the first time since 1973 when EDGE rusher Will McDonald IV went No. 15 general to the Jets. Iowa additionally noticed its tally of first-round picks from the previous 5 years upward push to 6 with EDGE rusher Lukas Van Ness and linebacker Jack Campbell taken in the first around.

Here’s 2023 NFL Draft damaged down by college at the conclusion of the first around.

2022 NFL Draft picks by faculties, meetings

SEC (9)

Big Ten (9)

Big 12 (6)

ACC (4)

Pac-12 (3)