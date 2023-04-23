2023 NFL Draft: Ranking the Top 10 Running Backs





In fashionable soccer, the price of operating backs has reduced because of the emphasis on passing and the figuring out of the have an effect on of offensive linemen on operating backs’ efficiency. However, some operating backs can nonetheless make themselves treasured, particularly with their skills in the passing sport.

This 12 months’s operating again magnificence has a number of extremely impactful possibilities and numerous different gamers who must have a success careers in the league. Damian Parson and Keith Sanchez of the Locked on NFL Draft podcast have every ranked the best 10 operating backs on this 12 months’s magnificence, however there are discrepancies in how they price a few of the long term NFL backs.

For the ones fascinated by extra place workforce ratings, there’s a day-to-day Locked on NFL draft podcast this is unfastened and to be had anywhere you get your podcasts. In addition, the Locked On podcast community covers each and every NFL crew with a day-to-day podcast, which may also be discovered by way of clicking here.

In phrases of the ratings, Bijan Robinson from Texas tops each lists, adopted by way of Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama and Zach Charbonnet from UCLA. The remainder of the best 10 contains:

On Damian Parson’s record: Tank Bigsby – Auburn, Kenneth Walker III – Michigan State, Kenny McIntosh – Georgia, Devin Achane – Texas A&M, Israel Abanikanda – Pitt, and Roschon Johnson – Texas

On Keith Sanchez’s record: Tank Bigsby – Auburn, Kenneth Walker III – Michigan State, Tyler Allgeier – BYU, Kevin Harris – South Carolina, Kenny McIntosh – Georgia, Israel Abanikanda – Pitt, Zach Charbonnet – UCLA, and Roschon Johnson – Texas

Top 10 2023 #NFLDraft Running Backs? This week on the @LO_NFLDraft podcast, @DP_NFL & @TheTalentCode dished out their lists forward of subsequent week’s draft!

pic.twitter.com/b2yhFBO8vy

For extra perception and research, take a look at the podcasts discussed above.