2023 NFL Draft: Steelers add depth at defensive back, offensive line with last two picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have rounded up their 2023 NFL Draft through deciding on former Purdue cornerback Cory Trice Jr. with the 241st total select and previous Maryland middle/guard Spencer Anderson with the 251st select. Trice is a sizeable cornerback, towering at 6-foot-3 and weighing 206 kilos. He is understood for his bodily taking part in taste and skill to make use of the sideline as an additional defender. Trice additionally is not afraid to get into the nitty-gritty of run enhance. There’s hypothesis that Trice may transition into a security place at the pro stage.

During his last season at Maryland, Anderson began 12 video games at proper guard and one sport at proper take on. In addition, he began 9 video games at proper take on and 4 video games at middle all over the 2021 season. That season, Anderson earned the Thirteenth-highest pass-blocking grade amongst all Power Five avid gamers and the best possible amongst Big Ten avid gamers.

Trice and Anderson joined the roster after an exhilarating three-day draft for the Steelers. Pittsburgh’s first select within the draft used to be former Georgia standout offensive take on Broderick Jones. Jones supplies much-needed depth to the offensive line. The Steelers then decided on former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and previous Wisconsin internal defensive lineman Keenau Benton. With the 93rd select, Pittsburgh drafted former Georgia tight finish Darnell Washington, who will probably be an asset in opening up performs for Najee Harris and the remainder of the Steelers working backs. The Steelers additionally added Wisconsin go rusher Nick Herbig, who’s the more youthful brother of Steelers offensive lineman Nate Herbig.

The Steelers are hoping that each and every of those picks will lend a hand lengthen the franchise’s present run of nineteen consecutive non-losing seasons and lead the workforce to win their first identify since 2008. The workforce’s projected win overall for 2023 is recently set at 9.5 video games, in line with Caesars Sportsbook, which is two complete video games upper than last yr’s projected overall.