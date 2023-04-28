2023 NFL Draft: Will Levis among top players to watch on Day 2





The first spherical of the 2023 NFL draft witnessed the collection of 3 quarterbacks, specifically Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson, out of the primary 4 selections. However, two quarterbacks, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker are but to be decided on heading into the second one and 3rd rounds.

Despite now not being decided on on Thursday, Levis and Hooker are among the few players anticipated to pass early in the second one spherical. The draft selections will resume at 7:00 PM ET on Friday night, and lovers can song into the Locked on NFL Draft podcast and Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes for updates and research.

The article is going on to supply a listing of ten players, together with Levis and Hooker, anticipated to be among the top draft selections in the second one spherical. The listing comprises players throughout quite a lot of positions equivalent to cornerbacks, safeties, tight ends, extensive receivers, linebackers, and offensive guards.