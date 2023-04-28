2023 NFL Draft: Will Levis slides into Day 2 as hype over Kentucky QB revealed to be pure hope

(*2*)
On Thursday evening, as the primary spherical of the 2023 NFL Draft used to be underway, cameras captured the disenchanted expression of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis as he waited for his identify to be known as. Levis were surrounded via journalists on Wednesday, who had been asking him a few Reddit post that claimed he would be the highest pick out for the Carolina Panthers. But as the evening wore on, Levis used to be left to wait as 3 different quarterbacks had been decided on forward of him. Alabama’s Bryce Young used to be taken via the Panthers as the primary pick out total, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud went 2d to the Houston Texans, and Anthony Richardson used to be picked fourth via the Indianapolis Colts. This used to be the primary time that two SEC quarterbacks were decided on within the most sensible 4 alternatives of an NFL Draft.
Levis were a extremely touted prospect at Penn State sooner than shifting to Kentucky, the place he had thrown for over 5,000 yards and 43 touchdowns in two seasons. Some scouts had praised his dimension at 6-foot-3 and 220 kilos, as neatly as his working talent. But on draft evening, Levis discovered himself by myself within the inexperienced room as the opposite quarterbacks had been decided on forward of him. His injured left toe used to be reportedly a priority for some groups, with rumors of surgical treatment being important. However, Levis insisted that he used to be bodily are compatible and able to play.
While some gamers can triumph over shortcomings such as accuracy problems or dangerous rankings on checks, Levis’ drop out of the primary spherical presentations how unpredictable the draft procedure can be. It too can be merciless, as the cameras confirmed Levis going from a hype-worthy pick out to the “loneliest guy in the green room.” Levis can have mentioned the similar factor as Richardson about being a certified early on within the SEC. But not like Richardson, Levis didn’t have the similar probability to end up himself at the NFL degree.
The draft procedure can be fickle, and most effective time will inform if Levis’ occupation will observe a an identical trail to NFL famous person Aaron Rodgers, who additionally went thru a dramatic drop within the first spherical of the draft. For now, Levis can have to wait and notice the place he lands within the coming rounds.