2023 NFL first round mock draft: Where do star quarterbacks land?

The 2023 NFL draft is set per week away, see the place the Draft Dudes undertaking the large identify quarterbacks to land subsequent Thursday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The long term for a trio of huge identify quarterbacks in Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson goes to be made up our minds in somewhat over per week when the first round of the 2023 NFL draft commences on Thursday, April 27.

Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino of the ‘Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes podcast’ took their first stab at a mock draft on the newest episode, operating in combination to undertaking how the first 15 choices may shake out – together with some prime profile trades on the most sensible.

The complete 15 alternatives are indexed beneath, with Crabbs and Marino projecting the Texans to swing a deal for 49ers quarterback Trey Lance as a substitute of the usage of their 2nd general pick out – whilst the Raiders business as much as quantity 3 to get their franchise sign caller.

1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

3. Las Vegas Raiders: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

6. Detroit Lions: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

7. Arizona Cardinals: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

9. Chicago Bears: Jalen Carter, IDL, Georgia

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

11. Tennessee Titans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

12. Houston Texans: Calijah Kancey, IDL, Pitt

13. New York Jets: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

14. New England Patriots: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

15. Green Bay Packers: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame