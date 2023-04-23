2023 NFL Mock Draft: Where does Bijan Robinson end up?

The NFL draft of 2023 is only a week away and the Draft Dudes have made some projections on how the second one part of the primary spherical would possibly pan out on Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL draft of 2023 is scheduled to happen in a single week, and because the scouts and analysts finalize their selections for subsequent Thursday’s tournament in Kansas City, mock drafts are starting to come in combination.
Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino from the podcast ‘Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes’have teamed as much as are expecting how the second one part of the primary spherical (selections 16-32) will in all probability play out, after having prior to now studied the primary 15 selections.
Their picks for selections 16-32 are indexed beneath. After 4 quarterbacks had been picked within the first 15 selections, none had been picked in the second one part of the primary spherical, which intended that Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker could be to be had in the second one spherical.
16. Green Bay Packers: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
18. Detroit Lions: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
20. Seattle Seahawks: Mazi Smith, IDL, Michigan
21. Miami Dolphins: Pick Forfeited
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
23. Baltimore Ravens: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
24. Minnesota Vikings: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
26. New York Giants: Joe Tippmann, IOL, Wisconsin
27. Dallas Cowboys: Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE, Northwestern
28. Buffalo Bills: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
29. Cincinnati Bengals: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
30. New Orleans Saints: Bryan Bresee, IDL, Clemson
31. Philadelphia Eagles: Brian Branch, Safety, Alabama
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
