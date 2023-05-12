2023 NFL schedule: Date, times, TV channel, live stream, matchups for all 272 games during regular season

The 2023 National Football League (NFL) season has arrived and it guarantees to be any other thrilling 12 months for soccer enthusiasts! This season will see 18 weeks of gameplay with a complete of 272 games, surpassing the former greatest season (which had a 17-game time table that started in 2021). The NFL has scheduled a complete slate of games on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, together with a Christmas tripleheader and an expanded prime-time time table that may exhibit one of the most league’s maximum expected matchups each and every week.
Moreover, because of the brand new tv contract, the CBS and Fox slates will go through some adjustments. CBS will choose a selected choice of groups it desires to hold for a minimal choice of games, choosing handiest AFC groups because the community has the AFC bundle. Likewise, Fox will do the similar with the NFC. Under the outdated contract, CBS aired games between two AFC groups and inter-conference games the place the AFC crew was once at the street. On the opposite hand, the league can now “cross-flex” games between CBS and Fox to amplify the presence of noteworthy games. Games may also be flexed to “Monday Night Football” during the overall 4 weeks of the season, which can building up the volume of “go flexing games on Sundays between CBS and Fox. The NFL has the versatility to offer no primetime games to groups or give a crew a most of 7 at the season (up from 5 within the earlier tv contract).
Here is the week-by-week time table for the 2023 NFL season:
Note: All occasions are Eastern. All CBS games will also be streamed on Paramount+. All NBC, Fox, and ESPN games will also be streamed on FuboTV.
Week 1
Thursday, September 7
– Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., NBC
Sunday, September 10
– Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
– Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
– Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
– Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS
– Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
– Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS
– Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
– San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox
– Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox
– Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS
– Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
– Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
– Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox
– Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, September 11
– Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 2
Thursday, September 14
– Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, September 17
– Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
– Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
– Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
– Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
– Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
– Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
– Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
– Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
– New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox
– San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox
– New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox
– Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
– Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, September 18
– New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
– Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., ABC
Week 3
Thursday, September 21
– New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, September 24
– Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
– Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
– Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
– New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
– Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox
– Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
– Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
– New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
– Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS
– Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS
– Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox
– Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., Fox
– Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, September 25
– Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m., ABC
– Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 4
Thursday, September 28
– Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, October 1
– Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m., ESPN+
– Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
– Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
– Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
– Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
– Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
– Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
– Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
– Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
– Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox
– Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
– New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS
– Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
– Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, October 2
– Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 5
Thursday, October 5
– Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, October 8
– Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
– Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
– Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
– Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
– New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox
– New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
– Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
– Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox
– Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox
– New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
