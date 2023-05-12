2023 NFL schedule includes a Saturday twist the league hasn’t used in more than 40 years

rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags The unlock of the 2023 NFL schedule incorporated a Saturday wonder: For the first time in more than 40 years, the league shall be retaining video games on 4 other Saturdays this yr. During the upcoming season, there shall be no less than one Saturday recreation in Weeks 15 via 18, marking the first time since 1978 that the NFL has scheduled no less than one recreation for 4 other Saturdays. The NFL has been taking part in Saturday video games for years, so the truth there are some Saturday video games on the schedule this yr wasn’t all that surprising. The unexpected phase is that they are unfold out over 4 weeks. Here’s a have a look at how this yr’s slate of Saturday video games will smash down.Week 15 (Saturday, Dec. 16)The NFL shall be taking part in 3 video games on Saturday, Dec. 16, and even though we do not know which groups shall be taking part in in the ones video games, we do know that the NFL shall be selecting 3 video games from the following 5 choices: The NFL will make a determination someday all the way through the 2023 season. The video games that are not decided on shall be performed on Sunday, Dec. 17. Week 16 (Saturday, Dec. 23)This is the place issues get actually fascinating. With Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday, it sounds as if NBC made up our minds to surrender its Sunday night time recreation on Dec. 24 (Patriots at Broncos) and hand it over to NFL Network. Instead of airing a Sunday recreation, NBC shall be airing a Saturday afternoon recreation at 4:30 p.m. ET. After that, NBC’s streaming community, Peacock, shall be solely appearing a recreation at 8 p.m. ETHere’s a have a look at the Saturday schedule for Week 16: Steelers at Bengals, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)Bills at Chargers, 8 p.m. ET (Peacock)Peacock is getting an unique recreation due to the NFL’s new media deal that went into impact this yr. As a part of the new contract, NBC’s streaming provider gets to solely display one recreation according to yer from 2023 via 2028. Please test the opt-in field to recognize that you just wish to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep a watch to your inbox. Sorry! There was once an error processing your subscription. Week 17 (Saturday, Dec. 30)Since the NFL schedule moved to 17 video games in 2021, the ultimate Monday night time recreation of the season has been performed in Week 17, however that would possibly not be the case this yr. Instead, the NFL has scrapped the Week 17 Monday recreation and given ESPN/ABC a Saturday recreation. Here’s a have a look at the Saturday schedule for Week 17: Lions at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)It’s unclear why the NFL removed the Week 17 Monday recreation, however it is unquestionably long gone for a minimum of this yr. Week 18 (Saturday, January 6)In 2021, the NFL offered a new Saturday doubleheader that shall be sticking round for the duration of the new media contract. Right now, each and every recreation for Week 18 is these days scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7, however after Week 17 has concluded, the NFL will pick out two video games to be performed Saturday. Last yr, the Jaguars were given flexed to Saturday, they usually beat the Titans, 20-16, to win the AFC South. And that is the way you get 4 Saturdays price of video games this yr. If you come with the playoffs, there’ll in reality be six immediately Saturdays price of video games, so it looks as if the NFL is making plans to take over some other day of the week. 