2023 NFL schedule release: Chiefs to headline Nickelodeon’s special ‘Nickmas’ game on Christmas Day

The National Football League is liberating its complete 2023 NFL schedule on Thursday, however CBS and Nickelodeon have introduced a special Week 16 matchup between the host Chiefs and Raiders on Monday, Dec. 25. This can be a part of the NFL’s 2nd annual Christmas Day tripleheader. Additionally, the printed, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+, will characteristic the “NFL Nickmas Game.”

Last 12 months, Nickelodeon partnered with the NFL for the primary regular-season contest on the relations channel. This “Nickmas Game” integrated “SpongeBob” tie-ins and special holiday-themed results. The 2023 “Nickmas Game” will characteristic the reigning Super Bowl Champion Chiefs internet hosting the rival Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The “Nickmas Game” broadcast will air on Nickelodeon whilst CBS Sports’ conventional presentation will seem on CBS and circulate on Paramount+.

The Chiefs have already turn into a prime-time favourite for the 2023 schedule. In addition to internet hosting the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 8, they’re going to welcome the Bengals in a Week 17 AFC Championship rematch on Sunday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve. That contest, scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, can even air on CBS and Paramount+.

CBS and Nickelodeon first teamed up for an NFL broadcast in January 2021 for a Bears-Saints wildcard playoff game. The Nick simulcast returned with the Cowboys-49ers wildcard additionally showing in a family-friendly structure in 2022. The partnership has received two other Sports Emmy Awards.