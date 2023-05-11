2023 NFL schedule release: Here are the home and away opponents for all 32 teams this season

After the conclusion of the 2022 NFL common season, the opponents for every workforce in the 2023 marketing campaign were made up our minds. Each workforce will face their divisional opponents two times. In addition, they are going to play one recreation in opposition to all 4 teams from a department in the opposing convention, in addition to all 4 teams from some other department in their very own convention. Furthermore, they are going to face a workforce in every of the ultimate two identical convention divisions in line with order of end. The seventeenth opponent will rotate every 12 months.
As the NFL Schedule is about to be launched on Thursday night time, let’s check out every workforce’s home and away video games:
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys
Home: Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Giants, Commanders, Lions
Away: Cardinals, Bills, Panthers, Chargers, Dolphins, 49ers, Eagles, Giants, Commanders
New York Giants
Home: Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Packers
Away: Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Raiders, Saints
Philadelphia Eagles
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, Bills, 49ers, Dolphins, Vikings
Away: Cowboys, Commanders, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Jets, Bucs, Seahawks, Chiefs
Washington Commanders
Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Bears
Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks, Broncos, Falcons
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals
Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Bucs, Commanders, Cleveland
Detroit Lions
Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Seahawks
Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Ravens
Green Bay Packers
Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Saints, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams
Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Lions, Giants, Steelers
Minnesota Vikings
Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, 49ers
Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Bengals, Eagles
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Home: Packers, Vikings, (*32*), Colts, Commanders, Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers
Away: Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, Jets, Cardinals, Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers
Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, (*32*), Colts, Cowboys
Away: Falcons, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, Seahawks,