2023 NFL schedule release, Week 1 odds, picks: History says to fade the Eagles following Super Bowl loss

The NFL unveiled its complete 18-game schedule for the 2023 common season on Thursday, paving the approach for the highway to Super Bowl LVIII. Week 1 of the upcoming marketing campaign is ready to be a packed slate, with intriguing price in the opening video games.
The odds for every featured sport had been launched by way of Caesars Sportsbook, sparking early predictions for the way every matchup will spread. The opening sport of the season options the Kansas City Chiefs in opposition to the Detroit Lions, with the Chiefs appreciated to win by way of 7 issues. Historically, making a bet on the Super Bowl winner in Week 1 has proved profitable, with the Super Bowl winner going 18-4 SU and 13-7 ATS since Super Bowl XXXIV.
In the Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers sport, the Panthers are appreciated to win by way of 3 issues. The Falcons have determined now not to leap into the quarterback marketplace this offseason and can depend on Desmond Ridder as their QB1. On the different hand, Carolina selected to leap up to the No. 1 general select to make a selection Bryce Young with Frank Reich as their head trainer.
The Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans sport is anticipated to be a mismatch, with the Ravens appreciated to win by way of 9 issues. The Ravens have loaded up on their broad receiver place and will probably be primed to hit the floor operating with Lamar Jackson. The Texans, on the different hand, are at the floor flooring in their rebuild.
In the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals sport, the Bengals are predicted to win by way of 2.5 issues. Cincinnati used to be certainly one of the highest groups to guess on in 2022, with a 13-6 ATS report. Joe Burrow’s addition to the offensive line made the Bengals a extra aggressive crew. Deshaun Watson’s complete offseason preparation may make Cleveland a captivating crew to observe in the early goings of the season.
Anthony Richardson might be the beginning quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, besides, the Jaguars are appreciated to win by way of 3.5 issues. The Jaguars might be certainly one of the largest risers in 2023 with Trevor Lawrence coming into his 2nd season underneath Doug Pederson.
The Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers sport is anticipated to be an in depth fit, with the Vikings appreciated to win by way of 7 issues. Tampa Bay is in a transition degree in their historical past following Tom Brady’s retirement. They will both be beginning Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask on this sport, which is a significant drop-off in skill at the place from the place they had been a 12 months in the past.
The New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans sport is anticipated to be tight, with Tennessee appreciated to lose by way of best 3.5 issues. Derek Carr will probably be making his New Orleans debut, and the Titans will probably be a contemporary pairing of Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry on offense.
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers sport is anticipated to be shut, with the Steelers appreciated to lose by way of best 3 issues. The 49ers’ quarterback scenario is unclear, with Brock Prudy improving from elbow surgical operation and Trey Lance being thrown round in industry rumors. With that during thoughts, it is advisable to be asking Sam Darnold to move into Pittsburgh down a box objective.
The Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals sport is anticipated to be lackluster, with the Commanders appreciated to win by way of best 5.5 issues. Kyler Murray will probably be improving from a torn ACL, and the Cardinals it will be beginning Colt McCoy.
Finally, the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers sport is anticipated to be a Bears win by way of 2.5 issues. Jordan Love will input Soldier Field as the undisputed QB1 following the industry of Aaron Rodgers. If Justin Fields makes the proper strides in his building as a passer in 2023, he may pose numerous issues for Green Bay’s protection.