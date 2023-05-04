2023 NFL win totals for all 32 teams after the draft: A look at what’s moved, and what’s stayed the same

We are virtually midway thru the NFL offseason, and it’s been reasonably eventful. Sean Payton got here out of retirement to sign up for the Denver Broncos, Aaron Rodgers is now a Jet, and all 32 teams have made some large additions in the 2023 NFL Draft. To reset and take a better look at NFL win totals, we have now when put next the Over/Under win totals for all teams to what they have been on March 27. All odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

There wasn’t a large number of line motion in the aftermath of the draft. The Falcons moved from 7.5 to eight wins, whilst the Lions moved as much as 9.5 from 9. It’s attention-grabbing to notice that the Lions at the moment are the favorites to win the NFC North at +155.

The (*32*) had the most important motion in the previous month, going from 8.5 to 9.5. This trade used to be most likely because of the Lamar Jackson extension and no longer the draft. Just hours earlier than the first spherical of the 2023 NFL Draft, Jackson agreed to a five-year contract with the Baltimore (*32*) value $260 million, together with $185 million assured. Jackson’s reasonable annual worth of $52 million makes him the highest-paid participant in NFL historical past. The (*32*) have additionally employed a brand new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, Jackson is again in the fold, and the crew added extensive receivers Odell Beckham Jr. in loose company and Zay Flowers in the draft. The AFC North race guarantees to be a captivating one in 2023.

Although the totals noticed restricted motion, the juice or vig did enjoy some adjustments. The Jets’ Over went from -120 to -140 after the Rodgers deal, which used to be anticipated in March however no longer but finalized. The Vikings’ Over went from -115 to -160 after Rodgers left the department, and the crew added Jordan Addison in the first spherical to pair with Justin Jefferson. Meanwhile, the Rams’ Under, which have been +105, now sits at -155.