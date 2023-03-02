2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A teacher of the year in Oklahoma was once topped Wednesday morning at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

Traci Manuel was once named the winner as a 13-year educator and present complicated English trainer at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa.





Traci Manuel

Tulsa Public Schools

“Wow. I am totally shocked. Never could I have imagined being in this position. It was not anything I dreamed of. I just do my job on a daily basis,” Manuel mentioned. “It is not just something as a job, it is a career, but more so, it is my passion and is my purpose. I think once people find their purpose, they don’t have a hard time sticking to anything. They show up every day with a smile, knowing that that student may need you.”

Every trainer on the degree gave their very own speech congratulating one any other and giving reward to Oklahoma lecturers throughout the state.

“Oklahoma teachers I am in awe of your resilience, your tenacity. Continue to innovate and inspire,” Emily Boyett mentioned. A trainer at Edmond Public Schools.

“I’m seeing the best part of all of my favorite teachers in the world represented up here on this stage,” mentioned Steven Smith. A trainer at Lawton Public Schools. “It makes me feel really proud. It makes me feel really good because I know our children are in really exceptional hands.”

Manuel mentioned it was once her non-public revel in rising up and graduating from the very college she teaches at that were given her to the place she is.

“It had its challenges and obstacles that I did have to overcome,” she mentioned. “I came from a family of educators and my grandmother always pushed me and so many more to keep moving and don’t stop past the obstacles.”

Her pastime is simple. Now she mentioned she simply tries to push her scholars to consider they may be able to conquer any stumbling blocks similar to she did.

“I keep going because the students need me to go and I needed someone else to go,” she mentioned. “So, I try to give that back to those students.”

