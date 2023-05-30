2023 Red Mile American Flat Track Round 8 Results





Jared Mees got here out on most sensible within the SuperTwins magnificence on the 2023 Red Mile American Flat Track, beating championship rival Dallas Daniels via an insignificant .042 seconds. Riding his No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Rogers Racing/SDI Racing FTR750, Mees earned his Twenty fifth-career Grand National Championship Mile victory within the Saturday evening match in Lexington, Kentucky. Mees, an Indian rider, earned his moment consecutive AFT SuperTwins primary match win, with this one on the Red Mile being his 5th win in six makes an attempt on the venue, narrowing the championship issues hole on second-place Daniels, who completed in moment position.

The 2023 season of Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned via AMA Pro Racing, has turn into a heavyweight identify battle between the reigning Mission SuperTwins offered via S&S Cycle champ, Mees, and his ascending challenger, issues chief Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT). The two riders broke loose from the beginning and spent the following 14 mins plus two laps checking out each and every different’s abilities in preparation for the overall lap. Mees waited at the back of his younger competitor all the way through the waning laps ahead of in the end putting, and in spite of struggling a few small slides at the go out, had sufficient momentum to carry directly to the checkered flag via a slender distance of 0.042 seconds.

The battle for 0.33 used to be a spirited four-way affair involving Briar Bauman (No. 3 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 790 Duke), Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob (*8*) BMC Racing Indian FTR750), JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), and Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 JMC Motorsports/Fairway Ford Indian FTR750). Bauman, who raced his Parts Plus KTM to a third-place end, confirmed off an excellent tempo just about on par with that of Mees and Daniels when the whole lot labored simply completely aboard an unruly system. Beach fractionally adopted at the back of in fourth, with Fisher and Vanderkooi finishing the highest six positions.

In the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles offered via KICKER, Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) received the race in a seesawing struggle that expanded to a nine-rider lead pack because the pivotal ultimate two laps opened. The race for the win looked to be virtually sure to be determined among Turner Honda teammates Lowe and Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) and the Estenson Racing Yamaha duo of Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) and Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F). KTM’s Kody Kopp held directly to the issues lead with a sixth-place end. Sacramento winner Drane seemed like the favourite because of his optimum mix of high-speed chops, low-pro aerodynamics, ultra-light weight, and big-time horsepower. However, the Aussie’s last-lap technique used to be blown up via a lapped rider, and Lowe held directly to the win, adopted via Saathoff and Drane, who completed in 0.33 position.

In conclusion, Mees’ victory used to be the 5th in six makes an attempt on the Red Mile, and he’s now tied with legends Bubba Shobert and Bryan Smith for profession Mile wins. Daniels nonetheless boasts a 16-point merit (180-164) over Mees, with Bauman just about two complete races again of first at 131. With Lowe successful the AFT Singles offered via KICKER, Kopp holds directly to the issues lead with 151 issues to his credit.