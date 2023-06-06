2024 East-West Shrine Bowl To Be Played At Frisco’s Ford Center

Shriners Children’s healthcare machine has introduced that the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2024 will likely be held on the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the oldest school soccer all-star recreation within the nation, with the following fit being its 99th.

Around 130 soccer avid gamers from 100 universities will have the ability to compete in entrance of a countrywide target market, and NFL scouts will likely be searching for skill, giving school avid gamers an opportunity to show off their abilities.

The East-West Shrine Bowl has featured one of the crucial biggest avid gamers in soccer historical past, together with Tom Brady, Roger Staubach, Walter Payton, and John Elway.

“It is a tremendous honor to host the East-West Shrine Bowl at the Ford Center at The Star next February,” mentioned Stephen Jones, leader running officer, govt vp, director of participant team of workers for the Dallas Cowboys. “The game is a fixture in college football. We look forward to bringing the best college football players in the country to Frisco in the spirit of helping Shriners Children’s care for young patients around the world.”

For virtually a century now, the yearly East-West Shrine Bowl has been performed in give a boost to of Shriners Children’s.

Over 1.5 million kids are supplied with world-class hospital therapy, a part of the worldwide healthcare machine that Shriners Children’s supplies, aiming to modify and fortify lives by way of offering care, carrying out analysis, and providing instructional alternatives, in keeping with the group’s web page.

“We’re thrilled to work with the Dallas Cowboys to host this game at the Ford Center at The Star and carry on the tradition of impacting lives beyond the football field,” mentioned Kenny Craven, CEO of Shriners Children’s. “The East-West Shrine Bowl helps raise the profile of Shriners Children’s and the amazing care provided to children around the world.”

Ticket applications and rosters for the 99th annual East-West Shrine Bowl will likely be introduced at a later date.

