2024 NFL Mock Draft: Caleb Williams, Drake Maye battle for QB1; some other passers are early Round 1 favorites

There is rarely a flawed time to liberate a ridicule draft, proper? Some other folks would possibly argue that it’s at all times too early as a result of they are in most cases wrong, however that isn’t the level. The level of this newsletter is to come up with a reason why to procrastinate all the way through paintings hours. So, you are welcome upfront.

Perhaps a greater approach to view this mock draft is as a information to the varsity gamers you must keep watch over all the way through the 2023 season and for the 2024 NFL Draft, quite than as a prediction of who your workforce will select 51 weeks from now with none wisdom of the way the present roster and season will spread. While the 2023 elegance of QBs is an growth over the 2022 elegance, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye may heighten expectancies for enthusiasts of groups who might be out there for a franchise QB subsequent January.

However, to reiterate, that is much less a ridicule draft and extra a useful record of gamers to look at all the way through the impending season. Of route, it’s price bringing up that the present draft order was once decided the use of SportsLine’s Super Bowl odds, however in opposite order. We keep in mind that some other folks is also dissatisfied with their workforce’s projected place, however it’s not our fault! These are the robots’ determinations in line with your workforce’s odds of profitable a Lombardi Trophy inside of our analytics division.

In truth, we must be thanking them since the Texans and Cardinals lately have the longest odds of profitable the Super Bowl. However, for our functions right here, Houston traded their first of 2 first-round choices to Arizona as a part of the deal that allowed them to transport up and take edge rusher Will Anderson, which means the Cardinals have the primary two choices on this mock draft.

Now, allow us to get to the large query. Does Arizona make a selection Caleb Williams with Kyler Murray nonetheless below contract? Or do they move for otherworldly wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. as a substitute and business the other pick out? Before revealing the solution, one last item:

Now, allow us to get to it.