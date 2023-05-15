2024 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders pick Drake Maye at No. 4; Marvin Harrison Jr. among 2 Ohio State WRs in top 10

In the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. are broadly anticipated to be the top two choices total. But what concerning the different choices, particularly in the top 10? Where will North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye finally end up? According to this mock, he is headed to the country’s capital. Additionally, Ohio State can declare to be Wide Receiver U with but every other duo being decided on in the top part of the primary spherical.

This mock draft makes use of SportsLine’s Super Bowl odds in opposite order for the present draft order, so do not be alarmed via the place your crew is anticipated to pick.

Now, let’s dive into the mock draft.