The Super Bowl is returning to the Bay Area as NFL homeowners licensed a suggestion for Levi’s Stadium to host the sixtieth version of the giant recreation in 2026. Levi’s Stadium, situated in Santa Clara, California, is the home of the San Francisco 49ers and has hosted a number of occasions, together with WrestleMania 31, a large number of live shows, and an NHL hockey recreation. It can also be one of the venues internet hosting suits right through the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The closing and simplest time Levi’s Stadium hosted the Super Bowl was once in 2016, the place the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10. With this document, the places for the subsequent 3 Super Bowls have now been showed:

2024 LVIII Allegiant Stadium Paradise, Nevada 2025 LIX Caesars Superdome New Orleans, Louisiana 2026 LX Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, California

Super Bowl LX shall be the 14th Super Bowl performed in California and the first since the LA Rams become the 2d workforce to win the giant recreation of their home stadium after edging out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium, which is home to each the Rams and the Chargers. With 17 Super Bowls, Florida is the simplest state in the US that has hosted extra Super Bowls than California, and each and every one of them was once performed at the historical Orange Bowl.

Next 12 months’s Super Bowl shall be broadcasted by means of CBS and is anticipated to be known as by means of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs are liked to constitute the AFC (+600) whilst the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers are co-favorites to constitute the NFC (+750).