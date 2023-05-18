23 Cougars Accept NCAA Preliminary Round Bid

HOUSTON – The NCAA introduced the West Preliminary Round qualifiers on Thursday with 23 Houston monitor and box student-athletes qualifying in 16 other occasions with 5 Cougars accepting entries for more than one occasions on the NCAA West Preliminary Round to be held May 24-27 at Sacramento State in Sacramento, Calif. Bristol

Houston can be sending a powerful contingent to each the West Preliminary Round and NCAA Championships, with greater than 20 athletes qualifying for the regional meet for the previous six seasons.

At the impending West Preliminary Round, junior athlete Shaun (*23*) will compete within the 100-meter sprint and 200-meter sprint races, having gained each races with instances of 9.96 and 19.99 respectively on the American Athletic Conference Championships. Senior athlete Cecilia Tamayo-Garza may also be competing within the 100-meter sprint and 200-meter sprint races, having set a brand new Mexican report within the 200 on the convention championships. Junior athletes Lloyd Frilot and Adam Mason, who carried out smartly on the American Championships, will compete within the 800-meter run. The males’s hurdling duo of De’Vion Wilson and DJ Akindele will run each the 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles, whilst Sydni Townsend will compete within the 400-meter hurdles. Senior athlete Christyan Sampy, who gained his 2nd outside convention name, will compete within the pole vault, and Nu’uausala Tuilefano will compete within the shot put.

The best 12 finishers in every match on the West Preliminary Round will qualify for the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas from June 7-10.

The NCAA West Preliminary Round Qualifiers are:



Cecilia Tamayo-Garza – 100-meter sprint, 200-meter sprint, 1,600-meter relay

Shaun (*23*) – 100-meter sprint, 200-meter sprint

Ireon Brown – 200-meter sprint

Lloyd Frilot – 800-meter run

Adam Mason – 800-meter run

Destiny Smith – 100-meter hurdles

De’Vion Wilson – 110-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles

DJ Akindele – 110-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles

Dillon Leacock – 400-meter hurdles

Sydni Townsend – 400-meter hurdles, 1,600-meter relay

Iman Babineaux – 1,600-meter relay

Linesha Thompson – 1,600-meter relay

Trey Johnson – Men’s 1,600-meter relay

Trey East III – Men’s 1,600-meter relay

Joshua White – Men’s 1,600-meter relay

Jordan Booker – Men’s 1,600-meter relay

Destiny Lawrence – triple bounce

Priscilla Adejokun – hammer throw

Hailey Pollard – discus

Nu’uausala Tuilefano – shot put

Daisy Monie – shot put

Christyan Sampy – pole vault

Benjamin Okafor – lengthy bounce

The Podium Club is a technique to reinforce Houston Cougar Track and Field and Cross Country, offering monetary reinforce immediately to the systems for wishes past their running budgets. Donations made to the Podium Club are used on the discretion of the pinnacle trainer, and lovers can enroll via calling Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4687).

Follow @UHCougarTF on Twitter and UHCougarTF on Facebook and Instagram for the newest news and updates at the group.

– UHCougars.com –