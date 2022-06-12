23-year-old Orange Park man dies in I-10 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 23-year-old man from Orange Park died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, in response to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP stated the unidentified man was touring on I-10 round 7:30 a.m. when the truck he was driving ran off the highway and onto the median. The truck then traveled again onto the roadway and crossed the westbound lanes of I-10. The truck then spun out earlier than it hit a tree.

The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

FHP stated the man was not utilizing his seatbelt on the time of the crash.