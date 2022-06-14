237 pounds of illegal marijuana seized in Florida, Georgia traffic stops

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple legislation enforcement companies mixed just lately to grab greater than 230 pounds of illegal marijuana throughout two separate traffic stops in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

The seizures had been half of an effort by the Florida Highway Patrol, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA.

Both drug busts concerned a automobile being pulled over, however one of them concerned authorities realizing the medicine had been coming and ready to make their transfer.

Eighty pounds of marijuana was seized throughout a traffic cease in the parking zone of a comfort retailer on Lane Avenue. Federal brokers and Florida Highway Patrol had intel that a big amount of marijuana was being trafficked into Jacksonville and had already recognized a 27-year-old man because the alleged drug trafficker who was driving a minivan on an expired license.

Since final 12 months, intel on giant shipments of illegal marijuana both flown or pushed into Jacksonville has led to the seizure of greater than 600 pounds.

And whereas FHP and DEA are intercepting suspected drug traffickers coming into Jacksonville, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office has been pressured to step up its patrols on I-95.

“In the past it was constant but now it’s increasing, the travels of drug dealers along Interstate 95,” stated Camden County Sheriff’s Office Captain Larry Bruce. “Just two weeks ago, we recovered 157 pounds of marijuana that were coming into Camden County to be distributed throughout Southeast Georgia.”

The Sheriff’s Office stated 157 pounds of illegal marijuana was hidden inside crates on the again of a flatbed trailer. The seizure of this marijuana was the outcome of the truck being pulled over for a traffic violation. Two males had been arrested and investigators stated they we rehauling the marijuana from Atlanta.

“We’re mainly seeing it come from the Atlanta area. They come down the interstate backroads and state highways and then bring into southeast Georgia. So yes, we do see an increase from the Atlanta area,” Bruce stated.

And it’s not simply marijuana they’re seeing on I-95, but additionally meth, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

Law enforcement stated two of Mexico’s largest drug cartels, the Sinaloa and the CJNG cartels, each use Atlanta as a regional drug distribution hub to produce medicine to the Southeast. First, the medicine are smuggled throughout the Mexican border after which both flown or pushed to Atlanta for regional distribution, authorities stated.