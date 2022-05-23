‘25%privatebankstafftoberedundant’

ManipalGlobalEducationServices,thelargesttraineroftalentinthefinancialsector,isworkingwithbanksthataretakingarelookattheworkforce.Theincreasedadoptionofdigitaltransactions,whichacceleratedduringthepandemic,hasreducedtheneedforconventionalroles,suchasthatoftheteller.
ManipalGlobalchiefbusinessofficerRobinBhowmiktoldTOI,consideringthatthetopfiveprivatebanksaloneaccountfor4lakhemployees,nearly1lakhrolesareunlikelytobetherethreeyearslater.“Thechallengeishowdowereskillorupskillthem?Howdoweevenknowwhattheyaresuitableforiftheyhavebeenmanagingatellerfor15years?”saidBhowmik.BanksareturningtoManipalGlobal,givenitstrackrecordintrainingbothfreshgraduatesandtheirexistingemployees.
“Inthelast14-oddyears,wehavebecomethelargestfinishingschoolforthebankingindustryinIndia.Forinstance,oneoutoffourICICIBankemployeesisagraduateoftheICICIManipalAcademy,”saidBhowmik.
Thepreparationforreskillinginvolvesawholeprocessthatstartsfroma360-degreeassessmentacrosstheorganisationregardingtherolesthatwillbecomingupoverthenextthreetofouryears.“Wedoafitmentanalysis.Theemployeeupskillingprocessiscritical,andthewaywedoitisacombinationofprogrammes,includingpart-timeinstructor-ledtraining.Itishighlygamified.Wehaveacomprehensiveassessmentplatform,”saidBhowmik.
AccordingtoBhowmik,thenewrolesthatcouldcomeupincludevirtualrelationshipmanagerswhosupportclientsthroughWhatsApporvideocalls.Banksarealsolikelytostartinsourcingsomeofthefunctionsthattheyusedtooutsource,likemanagementofthecorebankingsystem,whichwouldboostinnovation.Amongthenewrolesthatarelikelytocomeuparedataengineers.“Thedataengineeringpartwasoneofthebigneedsoftheorganisation:Howdoyouextractdatafrommultiplesourcesandputthemintoasingleengine?”saidBhowmik.
Lastyear,ManipalGlobalEducationlaunchedManipalGlobalSkillsAcademy,aplacement-assuredtrainingenterpriseforglobaltechnologycareers.Theacademyoffersprogrammesinbanking,fintechandonetodevelopapoolofSalesforce-qualifiedprofessionals.