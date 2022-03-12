2nd Joplin officer shot by suspect dies, donates organs

The physique of a Missouri police officer who was shot together with two different officers earlier this week has been taken to a funeral dwelling after his organs had been donated

JOPLIN, Mo. — The physique of a Missouri police officer who was shot together with two different officers earlier this week has been transported to a funeral dwelling after his organs had been donated, the Joplin Police Division introduced Saturday.

The division escorted Officer Jake Reed’s physique to the funeral dwelling Friday night. Many Joplin residents obtained out of their autos to salute the procession because it handed, the division mentioned.

“(Friday) night Officer Jake Reed continued his service to others as his very important organs had been escorted to the airport and flown throughout the nation to offer life to others,” the assertion mentioned.

Reed, 27, and Joplin police Cpl. Benjamin Cooper had been fatally shot on Tuesday once they confronted 40-year-old Anthony Felix at a Joplin procuring space. Authorities mentioned Felix then fled in a stolen patrol automotive, which he ultimately crashed.

A 3rd Joplin officer, 53-year-old Rick Hirshey, noticed Felix making an attempt to steal one other automotive and positioned his patrol automotive to cease him, Chief Sloan Rowland mentioned. Felix shot Hirshey by means of the windshield of his automotive, authorities mentioned. Hirshey stays hospitalized.

Capt. William Davis, 36, shot and killed Felix shortly after Hirshey was shot.

Cooper, 46, died Tuesday at a hospital. Rowland mentioned Thursday that Reed wouldn’t recuperate from his accidents and that his physique was being ready to donate organs.

Police haven’t launched extra details about Felix or mentioned what prompted the confrontation.

The division introduced that separate public visitations and funeral providers for Cooper and Reed will likely be held on the Leggett and Platt Middle on the Missouri Southern Campus.

A public visitation for Cooper will likely be Monday from four p.m. to eight p.m., with the funeral Tuesday at 1 p.m. Reed’s visitation will likely be Thursday from four p.m. to eight p.m., with the funeral on Friday at 1 p.m.