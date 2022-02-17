3 arrested in fatal assault of security guard at Mesquite gym

Late afternoon on Jan. 22, Mesquite police responded to a call concerning an assault at the Fitness Connection gym in the 2000 block of North Town East Boulevard.

MESQUITE, Texas — A fight over a basketball game led to the fatal beating of an off-duty security guard at a gym in Mesquite, court documents revealed Wednesday.

Late in the afternoon on Jan. 22, Mesquite police responded to a call concerning an assault at the Fitness Connection gym on the 2000 block of North Town East Boulevard.

When officers arrived, witnesses said off-duty security guard — identified as 43-year-old Patrick Prejean of Dallas — had been assaulted by multiple people. Prejean was found lying unresponsive on the floor near a basketball court and was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Mesquite police said an investigation led to the arrests of three suspects from Augusta, Georgia: Xzaviour Williams, 20; Darius Williams, 26; and Cameron Walton, 26.

According to the arrest affidavit, gym surveillance footage showed the victim and all three suspects arguing as they were walking away from the basketball courts. Once they were all by the backdoor of the gym, Prejean is seen in the footage pushing Xzaviour Williams. Police said that’s when a fight started, and Walton slapped Prejean in the face.

Police said the footage shows Walton knocking out Prejean with a punch to the face when Prejean tried to rush over to him.

While Prejean was lying unconscious on the floor, police said, all three suspects kicked and punched him in the head several times.

Then, after gathering their things, police said all three suspects fled from the scene in a Chevrolet Malibu.

Xzaviour Williams and Walton were arrested in Georgia, and Darius Williams was taken into custody in Dallas, Mesquite police said.