3 biggest questions about Doncic’s third playoff push

Luka Doncic’s third All-Star experience is complete — and this time included a big hug from Michael Jordan — and his quick vacation is over.
Now we look ahead.
This is Luka’s favorite time in the regular season — the stretch run, when all the matchups feel a little more important and the playoff stakes come into clearer view.
The implications will ratchet up over the last 23 games. Based on Luka’s history, so should his play.
After making 10 observations about Luka and the Mavs’ All-Star contingent in Cleveland, it’s time to examine three Luka questions most pertinent to his third playoff push over the next few weeks.
1. How will he manage a bigger, single-star workload?
While your “This Week in Luka” reporter has received a break since the Kristaps Porzingis trade (I no longer have to track and report on his lingering injuries on the daily), Luka hasn’t been so lucky.
He’s played more than 38 minutes in 11 games this season. Six of those instances came during the Mavs’ last eight games before the All-Star break, including all four after the trade.
Why is a couple extra minutes notable? After all, Luka has averaged 35.4 a game this season and 33.7 in his career.
Consider this: Three more minutes per game through the remainder of the regular season would mean Luka plays an additional 69 minutes before the playoffs even start — equivalent to an extra 1.5 games of contact and physical and mental exertion.
Will that be sustainable without the promise of a secretive vacation in the near future?
“For sure,” Luka said recently. “It gets me in better shape, too. A little more cardio.”
Big minutes and big jokes.
2. What about load management?
The Mavs haven’t used the NBA’s buzz word for rest since KP’s injury and unceremonious departure to Washington, but it’s worth considering as an antidote to Luka’s increased demands.
Luka’s usage percentage (36.4%) ranks behind all NBA players except Joel Embiid (37.7%).
But unlike Embiid — whose possessions stand to decrease a bit with the Sixers adding James Harden to the mix this weekend — Luka doesn’t have any superstar reinforcements on the way.
No offense, Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.
Jason Kidd has given no indication Luka will receive strategic rest down the stretch, and Luka won’t ask for it. He hasn’t missed a game this season for any reason other than injury — or at all since Jan. 7.
But he did thoroughly enjoy his brief getaway this week: “It was perfect. Might need more of those in the regular season.”
3. Will Luka break into the MVP conversation?
Embiid and Nikola Jokic are the favorites in most considerations now, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has a strong argument for his third MVP honor, too.
Luka is unlikely to break through that top rung after injuries and inefficiency disrupted his first half of the season, but MVP voters submit a five-player ballot.
Should Luka be Nos. 4 or 5?
If he keeps up his torrid February production — averaging 36.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists while shooting 46.9% from the floor and 43% from three — he has a case.
But don’t expect Luka to listen to the speculation — literally.
After Thursday’s practice, Luka waited in the American Airlines Center stairwell while Reggie Bullock spoke with reporters on Zoom. One asked Bullock about the difficulty of defending Luka, especially when he’s on runs like the past few weeks.
Luka rolled his eyes, shook his head and plugged both ears with his fingers as Bullock responded with praise.
Photo of the Week
Doncic deets
Luka’s stats in 44 games: 27.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.1 steals; 44.9% FG, 33.5% 3FG
Best of the week: The Mavs’ superstar got starstruck himself.
Luka’s All-Star highlight came during second-half warm-ups Sunday night, when Michael Jordan followed up the NBA’s big 75th Anniversary Team celebration with an even bigger hug for Luka. Even as a Jordan Brand signee, Luka still marveled that “MJ knows my name.”
Watch for this next: Speaking of, Luka will enter his “Jordan Year” on Monday, his 23rd birthday. Perhaps the best gift for the $207 million max-contract man: a win the night before in Golden State and a day off in sunny Los Angeles.
