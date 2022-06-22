3 children, 1 adult shot in northern Kentucky

Multiple individuals have been shot in the northern Kentucky city of Covington on Monday night based on information from native police.

Law enforcement blocked off an space in the city after they stated a number of individuals have been shot round 6:45 p.m. native time on Monday. Three kids have been taken to the hospital, one 7-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old. A 41-year-old was additionally shot.

Police stated it seems the capturing stemmed from a battle involving “numerous” kids.

This story was initially printed by (*3*) in Cincinnati, Ohio.