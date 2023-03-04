3 children dead, 2 wounded in attack at Texas home

ITALY, Texas – News experiences say 3 children had been killed and two different children wounded in an attack at at a home in Texas Friday.

(*3*) paramedics replied to a choice at a home in Italy, Texas, round 4 p.m. and two other folks have been transported to hospitals by way of helicopter.

WFAA-TV reported a lady was once in custody after a stabbing at the home in Ellis County.

The station reported the girl was once the mummy of 5 children, who have been the sufferers of the attack.

WFAA reported the administrative center of Child Protective Services visited the home and reported the attack to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s administrative center didn’t in an instant reply to an e mail from The Associated Press searching for further information.

“We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why,” Child Protective Services stated in a observation shared with WFAA.