3 children found fatally stabbed in Italy, Texas home

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect is in custody in Italy, Texas after 3 children have been stabbed to demise and two others have been injured Friday, assets informed WFAA.
In a remark supplied to WFAA, Ellis County Judge Todd Little mentioned that he believed the children’s mom used to be the suspect, however an investigation used to be ongoing.
Sources mentioned 3 basic school-aged youngsters have been found lifeless within a home close to Stafford Elementary School in the small Ellis County the city on Friday afternoon. Two different children have been injured and have been transported through helicopter to a neighborhood clinic.
There is not any present further danger to the larger neighborhood, officers mentioned.
The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office mentioned Child Protective Services have been at a home in the street the place the crime came about, after which temporarily referred to as for assist.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and citizens of Italy,” mentioned Little.
An lively investigation stays ongoing on the scene.
This is a creating tale. Please test again for additional updates.
