3 correctional officers charged with murder in Dade County

MIAMI — Multiple corrections officers on the Dade Correctional Institution (CI) had been arrested and charged with murder Thursday. Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) stated the costs stem from an inmate assault and murder Feb. 14.

Officers Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald Connor, 24, every face a murder cost. Investigators consider one officer concerned in the case continues to be at giant however wasn’t named.

The inmate was scheduled to be transferred to Lake CI on the morning of Feb. 14. Following an incident of the prisoner allegedly throwing urine at an officer, he was positioned into handcuffs and faraway from his cell.

That’s when FDLE stated the officers beat him, regardless that he was in handcuffs and obeying instructions. According to FDLE, the inmate was severely injured and needed to be carried to a transport van. The van made a cease in Ocala the place the inmate was discovered lifeless inside.

A police health worker decided a punctured lung resulting in inside bleeding triggered the inmate’s demise. The inmate had accidents to his face and chest.

“In the past two and a half months, FDLE agents and analysts have worked more than 1,700 hours on this investigation, conducting more than 45 interviews and writing 77 investigative reports so far,” FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said. “I am proud of the work our members have done on this case and our partnership with State Attorney Rundle to ensure justice on behalf of the victim and his family.”

Rolon, Walton, and Connor had been booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Thursday morning. FDLE stated the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will prosecute this case.

RELATED STORIES