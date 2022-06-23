PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol mentioned three cyclists had been seriously injured on Thursday morning when a 16-year-old driver flip into their path.

Troopers mentioned the cyclists, two on a tandem bike and one on a single bike, had been touring northbound on East Lake Road in the designated bike lane approaching the intersection of Trinity Boulevard.

FHP

As the cyclists had been biking north, troopers mentioned the 16-year-old driver was touring southbound on East Lake Road and was stopped in the left flip lane on the intersection.

The driver turned left into the trail of the cyclists and all three crashed into the suitable facet of the sedan.

The driver, from New Port Richey, was not injured. She was sporting a seatbelt on the time of the crash, troopers mentioned.

The 65-year-old man and 61-year-old lady on the tandem bike are from Palm Harbor. The different bicycle owner, a 64-year-old man can also be from Palm Harbor. All three had been sporting helmets, FHP mentioned.

The cyclists had been all taken to space hospitals for therapy.

At this time, it’s unknown if the teenager is dealing with any costs.