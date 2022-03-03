3 Dallas Cowboys ranked among NFL’s top 30 free agents

The Cowboys have some decisions to make this offseason.

Dallas has 24 free agents this offseason, 21 of which are unrestricted. And the other 31 NFL teams will be vying for quite a few of their services.

However, there are a select few Cowboys that will be among the most sought after in free agency.

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal ranked the top 101 free agents this offseason. These are the Cowboys who made the list.

No. 22: TE Dalton Schultz

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) breaks away from Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (7) on a play during the first half of play at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Vernon Bryant / Staff Photographer)

Schultz got off to a slow start in Dallas after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. But over the last two seasons, he’s become the Cowboys’ go-to tight end and one of Dak Prescott’s favorite targets while Blake Jarwin was dealing with injuries.

Over the last two seasons, Schultz was targeted 193 times for 141 receptions, 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 808 receiving yards ranked sixth among tight ends in 2021. Baltimore’s Mark Andrews and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce were the only tight ends last season with more receptions.

With numbers like that, it’s obvious the Cowboys would like to keep Dalton Schultz. The question is whether they can afford him.

Rosenthal: “Schultz was of the most pleasant surprises of 2021. His consistent development since being picked in the fourth round in 2018 is a credit to the Cowboys’ coaching staff, and it’d be a shame for them to watch him cash in elsewhere.”

No. 24: EDGE Randy Gregory

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) reacts after a call went against the Cowboys during the first half of an NFL Wild Card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)

Randy Gregory finally had his breakout season in 2021.

After four seasons marred by suspensions and injuries, the 2015 second-round pick recorded career highs in starts (11), sacks (six) and quarterback hits (17). He also recorded his first career interception.

While the Cowboys were certainly pleased with Gregory’s production, they have a decision to make between him and DeMarcus Lawrence. As of right now, it appears the possibility of the Cowboys retaining both pass rushers is a long shot.

Rosenthal: “Gregory was an All-Pro candidate before suffering a calf injury in Week 9, after which he never quite looked the same. He underwent knee surgery after the season. Betting on 16 games is a bit much, but he’s a difference-maker when right.”

No. 27: WR Michael Gallup

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup grabs his left knee after he was injured on a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)

The Cowboys had a three-headed monster at receiver the last two seasons between Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. However, it appears the full trio will not be back in Dallas in 2022.

At this point, CeeDee Lamb is the only one certain to return. Gallup and Cooper’s future in Dallas, meanwhile, is up the air.

Cooper, while not technically a free agent, is a candidate to be released by the Cowboys. When the Cowboys signed him two years ago, they created an escape hatch in his contract for this offseason which could potentially save them $16 million in cap space.

When asked about Cooper, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones declined to commit to Cooper’s place on the club next season.

What the Cowboys do with Cooper will likely impact their decision on Gallup.

Gallup, the Cowboys’ third-round pick in 2018, has shown plenty of promise in four seasons, racking up 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns. However, injuries held Gallup to just nine appearances last year. Gallup’s season ended early after he tore his ACL against the Cardinals on Jan. 2.

Rosenthal: “Outside starting receivers are so hard to find in free agency that Gallup should have a strong market, even coming off a torn ACL.”

Other Cowboys to make the list

No. 54, OG Connor Williams: “Williams’ PFF grade has improved significantly over his last three seasons. Cowboys fans and smart analysts are consistently less impressed. The truth is usually in the middle, though Williams always seems to underperform in big moments.”

No. 73, S Jayron Kearse: “I can’t quite believe I’m ranking Kearse this high, but I also can’t quite believe how great of a find he was for Dan Quinn in Dallas last year.”

No. 92, P Bryan Anger: “Could I interest you in the best (or second-best) punter in the NFL last year?”

