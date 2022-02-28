3 Dallas landmarks are in demolition jeopardy

Dallas, the city that has made a business of paving over its past, is in jeopardy of losing three of its more significant works of architecture to new development. The landmarks under threat — the Atlas Metal Works complex in West Dallas, the Exchange Place campus in the Medical District, and the Hageman Perry House in the Cedars — represent a diversity of building types, scales and periods of the city’s built history. Their loss, individually and collectively, would be tragic.

Facing most imminent threat of demise is the Atlas Metal Works, a complex that truly befits the term iconic. Its gable-roofed shed buildings have presented a bold profile to the busy intersection of Sylvan Boulevard and Singleton Avenue since their construction, in 1929. The now-weathered metal of those buildings was produced by the company itself.

In 1940, the complex was expanded to increase space for war production. The company made cases for Howitzer shells and other materiel for the nation’s defense. Many of its employees, during the years of World War II, were women.

“This is one of our very few industrial complexes from the early 1900s,” says David Preziosi, executive director of Preservation Dallas. “It’s the type of architecture we don’t have any more. It was not built to be a great work of architecture, but it’s still important for the contributions it made to the city.”

The Atlas Metal Works complex on Singleton Blvd. in Dallas, TX. (Shafkat Anowar / Staff Photographer)

The firm’s products ranged from garbage cans to silos, and were sold throughout Texas and the southwest. “Atlas tanks — storage, wagon, stock, water, oil — may be found on farms and ranches, at gins, cotton oil mills and in other industrial plants through this territory,” this paper reported in 1929. But Dallas was its most immediate market, and it contributed to the development of both the city’s infrastructure (road culverts, in particular) and its most prominent symbol: the neon Pegasus sign that surmounted the Magnolia Building.

The company was founded in 1904, with real-estate developer Leslie Stemmons as president, and Millard Storey Jr. as superintendent. It is now owned and operated by the Storey family, who have agreed to sell the property to the developer Lantower Residential. Atlas would remain in business, but at another site.

The company’s 1929 move from its original home in the West End to its present location in West Dallas was prompted by the building of the Trinity levees, which opened up the previously flood-prone area for development. What drew the company to the area is now prompting it to depart. A new work of infrastructural design for the Trinity, the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, has brought a flood of building, and with it concerns about gentrification.

The Atlas Metal Works complex on Singleton Blvd. in Dallas, TX. (Shafkat Anowar / Staff Photographer)

Cookie-cutter apartment block developments now line Singleton Avenue, and that could be the future of the Atlas property. The proposed development would drop up to 440 apartments on the site, with retail space at the Singleton-Sylvan corner. Of those units, 10 percent would be affordable, at the rate of 61 to 80 percent of the area’s median family income.

The small, masonry art-deco building facing Singleton, probably designed by the notable Dallas architect Mark Lemmon, would be retained. But the sheds would be destroyed, as would, presumably, many of the pecan trees planted on the property in 1929 by longtime company director Boude Storey.

It does not have to be this way. Directly behind those sheds is a large vacant area that could accommodate residential development, leaving the sheds themselves free for adaptive reuse. There are excellent models for such a project, including the recently opened Cameron Iron Works complex in Houston, which was redeveloped, to considerable acclaim, as a mixed-use project.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to create a market-like destination for Dallas in a historic site,” says Zaida Basora, the executive director of the Dallas chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). That would also be the most sustainable solution. “Renovating an older building is the best way to state the importance of sustainability. The greenest building is the one that is already built.”

The city is in a housing shortage, and especially an affordable housing shortage, but it should not and need not destroy its history to ameliorate that problem. A proposal to shift the zoning of the property from industrial-research to multi-family residential will come before the Dallas City Plan Commission in March. It should either table the request or reject it until the developers come up with a plan that both provides the city with housing and protects its history.

Rendering of the proposed Exchange Park complex, Lane, Gamble & Associates, 1956. The Exchange Bank and Braniff towers are visible on the left.

“America’s City of Tomorrow”

The Atlas complex is in the most immediate danger, but the most significant landmark under threat is Exchange Park, the 120-acre, midcentury development bordered by Harry Hines Boulevard and Mockingbird Lane in the Medical District. The campus was the brainchild of William Blakely, the chief executive of Exchange Bank and board member of Braniff Airlines. The complex he envisioned would house towers for both of those firms, and a third built for Frito-Lay, all designed by the Dallas-based firm of Lane, Gamble & Associates.

In 1956, while it was still under construction, the magazine Architecture South dubbed it “America’s City of Tomorrow,” describing it as “an entirely new concept of the business center of the future — a city within a city, containing all the facilities necessary to provide goods and services under the most favorable conditions — comfort and convenience without congestion.” That included a hotel, medical offices and laboratories, and assorted shops and restaurants.

A 1961 file image from ‘The Dallas Morning News’ still shows crop marks around a rendering of the Exchange Bank Tower by Lane, Gamble & Associates.

The first building on the site was the 14-story Exchange Bank Tower, since renamed for Chase. It was, indeed, innovative. Its southern façade featured canary yellow panels (since painted a drab gray, alas) and a protruding screen of boxy “visors” to protect the interiors from direct sunlight. The interior was also unusual, with a modular design of partitions and mechanical systems, so it could be easily reconfigured to meet the changing needs of its tenants.

The second tower of the development, for Braniff, was completed two years later. It was of a similar design to its neighbor, but with blue exterior panels, and oriented so it faced Love Field. The roof of the 10-story building featured a terrace where employees could relax and watch Braniff’s candy-colored planes push into the sky.

Braniff (left) and Exchange Bank (right) buildings in Exchange Park, shortly after their completion, in 1958. Lane, Gamble & Associates designed both buildings.

The two towers were linked by broad, skylit corridors — “weather conditioned streets” — with shops and other services. As Preziosi notes, those tunnels were the “forerunner to the modern mall,” and no doubt a direct influence on the design of NorthPark Center, which borrowed its language of planted passages lit from above.

The third tower in the complex, for Frito-Lay, was 17 stories and completed in 1966, but with curtain wall facades that departed from the language of the others. It’s most significant feature is a craggy 5-ton sculpture by the artist Wilbert Verhelst, which sits in a fountain adjacent to the building

The landscaped, skylit passages of Exchange Park were proto-malls, and an inspiration for NorthPark Center

In addition to its pioneering architecture, the complex boasted one of the city’s most influential and inventive restaurants. The Tunisian, which opened in 1959, had a North-African themed interior, with fabric-draped ceilings meant to evoke a tented desert oasis. The restaurant’s 7-foot-tall doorman wore the robe of a Watusi chieftan, and became something of a local celebrity. Cocktail waitresses were costumed as veiled “harem girls.”

Though inappropriate (if not outright racist) by today’s standards, at the time it brought a sense of international glamour to Dallas. The design was by Marco Engineering, a firm that specialized in theme parks, and it placed Dallas at the vanguard of a trend, began by the New York restaurateur Joe Baum, of fine dining combined with theatrical environments.

Among the development’s other attractions was the Mickey Mantle Bowling Center, which debuted in 1957, a year in which the Yankee slugger hit .365 and won the American League MVP award. Its grand opening, on February 7, brought a crowd of 10,000 to see the Mick and his teammates Yogi Berra and Billy Martin, among others.

Advertisement in The News for the opeing of the Mickey Mantle Bowling Center.

In 2008, UT Southwestern purchased the site, and preservationists fear it will soon be demolished, to make way for a new medical campus. There are no landmark protections against such a move.

That loss would be an even larger blow to the city’s legacy of midcentury architecture than the loss of Grayson Gill’s 1963 Salvation Army Headquarters (originally built for Great Northern Life), directly adjacent to the Exchange Park. That building, with its extraordinary sunscreen of stacked triangular metal plates, was torn down by speculators in 2018, and has yet to be replaced.

The Great National Life Insurance Co. building on Harry Hines Boulevard as it looked upon completion in 1963 (From the Grayson and Douglas Gill Archives / Dallas History & Archives Division at the Dallas Public Library)

Again, there are good examples, and in Dallas, for how a large commercial project like this might be reinvigorated. In 2016, developers planned to demolish a wing of the landmark Meadows Building, the midcentury icon just off US-75. Instead, that wing was restored (beautifully), along with the rest of the building, and it is now a thriving commercial success.

The city’s autobiography

Finally there is the case of the Hageman Perry House, one of the oldest still standing in the city, at 1804 Browder Street in the Cedars. It was built in or around 1888 in the Queen Anne Style by John Hageman, a baker who moved to the city from Navasota, a small town roughly halfway between Waco and Houston.

In 1905, it was purchased by Eva Saigling Perry, who lived in it until her death (in the house) in 1954. It was eventually acquired by the family of Celia and Sam Rips, and it remained in that family until 1983, when it was given to the Home for the Jewish Aged.

Fencing surrounds the Hageman Perry house on Browder Street in in the Cedars. (Shafkat Anowar / Staff Photographer)

That it came into the hands of the Jewish Rips family was not coincidental. The Cedars was a center of the city’s growing Jewish community from the late nineteenth century. Among the landmarks of that period is the 1872 house the Jewish developer Max Rosenfield built on Griffin Street for his own family. In 2018, when the house faced demolition, preservationists, led by Katherine Seale, arranged for it to be picked up and moved to a new lot on Browder Street, where it is a neighbor to the Hageman Perry House.

“The Cedars really tells the story of Dallas’ early jewish population, and that is very much relevant to the city’s history,” says Seale. “It’s part of its autobiography.”

That story is being unwritten, at rapid pace, with developers gobbling up historic properties, only to tear them down, or flip them to builders who will. Such appears to be the case with the Hageman Perry House, which was recently sold at auction to a builder.

“The Cedars is just going to be another Uptown if we don’t preserve some of the history there,” says the restaurateur Shannon Wynne, who owns several buildings in the Cedars, but was outbid for the house.

“Our perception of preservation is that it’s an impediment to growth,” says Seale. “So instead of talking about the long-term benefit to the public, we concentrate on short-term economic gain.”

That is a fool’s bargain. When will Dallas muster up the courage and wisdom to stop making it?